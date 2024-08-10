Triton Valves Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 175.19% YoY

Triton Valves Q1 Results Live : Triton Valves declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company reported a slight decrease in revenue by 0.24% year-on-year, but an impressive rise in profit by 175.19% over the same period. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 0.8%, while profit surged by 73.67%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have shown a notable increase. Quarter-on-quarter, these expenses rose by 27.63%, and on a year-on-year basis, they increased by 2.26%. This rise in expenses indicates that the company has been investing in its operational framework, which could have long-term benefits.
Despite the overall positive profit growth, Triton Valves faced challenges in terms of operating income, which decreased by 11.25% quarter-on-quarter and 3.13% year-on-year. This decline suggests that the company might be facing operational inefficiencies or increased costs that are affecting its core profitability.
The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹12.51, reflecting a significant increase of 123.39% year-on-year. This rise in EPS indicates enhanced profitability and could be a positive signal for investors.
In terms of stock performance, Triton Valves has delivered a return of 5.42% in the last week, 43.66% in the last six months, and a remarkable 150.33% year-to-date. These figures highlight the strong market confidence in the company and its growth prospects.
As of now, Triton Valves has a market capitalization of ₹436.87 Cr. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3830, while the 52-week low is ₹1450, showcasing significant volatility but also substantial growth potential.
Triton Valves Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|105.88
|105.04
|+0.8%
|106.14
|-0.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.54
|5.91
|+27.63%
|7.38
|+2.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.8
|3.55
|-21.03%
|2.98
|-6.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|101.67
|100.3
|+1.37%
|101.79
|-0.12%
|Operating Income
|4.21
|4.74
|-11.25%
|4.35
|-3.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.14
|1.86
|+15.31%
|1.22
|+74.74%
|Net Income
|1.6
|0.92
|+73.67%
|0.58
|+175.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.51
|8.82
|+41.84%
|5.6
|+123.39%
