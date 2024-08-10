Triton Valves Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 175.19% YoY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Triton Valves Q1 Results Live

Triton Valves Q1 Results Live : Triton Valves declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company reported a slight decrease in revenue by 0.24% year-on-year, but an impressive rise in profit by 175.19% over the same period. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 0.8%, while profit surged by 73.67%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have shown a notable increase. Quarter-on-quarter, these expenses rose by 27.63%, and on a year-on-year basis, they increased by 2.26%. This rise in expenses indicates that the company has been investing in its operational framework, which could have long-term benefits.

Despite the overall positive profit growth, Triton Valves faced challenges in terms of operating income, which decreased by 11.25% quarter-on-quarter and 3.13% year-on-year. This decline suggests that the company might be facing operational inefficiencies or increased costs that are affecting its core profitability.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 12.51, reflecting a significant increase of 123.39% year-on-year. This rise in EPS indicates enhanced profitability and could be a positive signal for investors.

In terms of stock performance, Triton Valves has delivered a return of 5.42% in the last week, 43.66% in the last six months, and a remarkable 150.33% year-to-date. These figures highlight the strong market confidence in the company and its growth prospects.

As of now, Triton Valves has a market capitalization of 436.87 Cr. The stock's 52-week high stands at 3830, while the 52-week low is 1450, showcasing significant volatility but also substantial growth potential.

Triton Valves Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue105.88105.04+0.8%106.14-0.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.545.91+27.63%7.38+2.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.83.55-21.03%2.98-6.05%
Total Operating Expense101.67100.3+1.37%101.79-0.12%
Operating Income4.214.74-11.25%4.35-3.13%
Net Income Before Taxes2.141.86+15.31%1.22+74.74%
Net Income1.60.92+73.67%0.58+175.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.518.82+41.84%5.6+123.39%
FAQs
₹1.6Cr
₹105.88Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:32 AM IST
