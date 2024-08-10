Triton Valves Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 175.19% YoY

Triton Valves Q1 Results Live : Triton Valves declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company reported a slight decrease in revenue by 0.24% year-on-year, but an impressive rise in profit by 175.19% over the same period. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 0.8%, while profit surged by 73.67%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have shown a notable increase. Quarter-on-quarter, these expenses rose by 27.63%, and on a year-on-year basis, they increased by 2.26%. This rise in expenses indicates that the company has been investing in its operational framework, which could have long-term benefits.

Despite the overall positive profit growth, Triton Valves faced challenges in terms of operating income, which decreased by 11.25% quarter-on-quarter and 3.13% year-on-year. This decline suggests that the company might be facing operational inefficiencies or increased costs that are affecting its core profitability.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹12.51, reflecting a significant increase of 123.39% year-on-year. This rise in EPS indicates enhanced profitability and could be a positive signal for investors.

In terms of stock performance, Triton Valves has delivered a return of 5.42% in the last week, 43.66% in the last six months, and a remarkable 150.33% year-to-date. These figures highlight the strong market confidence in the company and its growth prospects.

As of now, Triton Valves has a market capitalization of ₹436.87 Cr. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3830, while the 52-week low is ₹1450, showcasing significant volatility but also substantial growth potential.

Triton Valves Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 105.88 105.04 +0.8% 106.14 -0.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.54 5.91 +27.63% 7.38 +2.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.8 3.55 -21.03% 2.98 -6.05% Total Operating Expense 101.67 100.3 +1.37% 101.79 -0.12% Operating Income 4.21 4.74 -11.25% 4.35 -3.13% Net Income Before Taxes 2.14 1.86 +15.31% 1.22 +74.74% Net Income 1.6 0.92 +73.67% 0.58 +175.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.51 8.82 +41.84% 5.6 +123.39%