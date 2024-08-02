Triveni Engineering & Indus Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 53.75% YOY

Triveni Engineering & Indus Q1 Results Live : Triveni Engineering & Indus declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.11% & the profit decreased by 53.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.91% and the profit decreased by 80.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.87% q-o-q & increased by 10.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 73.77% q-o-q & decreased by 42.45% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.42 for Q1 which decreased by 54.05% Y-o-Y.
Triveni Engineering & Indus has delivered 2.55% return in the last 1 week, 24.17% return in last 6 months and 21.37% YTD return.
Currently the Triveni Engineering & Indus has a market cap of ₹9255.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹434.85 & ₹267.5 respectively.
As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Triveni Engineering & Indus Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1534.03
|1548.12
|-0.91%
|1432.26
|+7.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|96.03
|108.96
|-11.87%
|86.69
|+10.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.89
|26.94
|+7.24%
|25.26
|+14.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|1476.68
|1329.46
|+11.07%
|1332.61
|+10.81%
|Operating Income
|57.35
|218.66
|-73.77%
|99.65
|-42.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|41.76
|216.74
|-80.73%
|91
|-54.11%
|Net Income
|31.27
|161.04
|-80.58%
|67.61
|-53.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.42
|7.36
|-80.71%
|3.09
|-54.05%
