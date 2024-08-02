Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Triveni Engineering & Indus Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 53.75% YOY

Triveni Engineering & Indus Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 53.75% YOY

Livemint

Triveni Engineering & Indus Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.11% YoY & profit decreased by 53.75% YoY

Triveni Engineering & Indus Q1 Results Live

Triveni Engineering & Indus Q1 Results Live : Triveni Engineering & Indus declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.11% & the profit decreased by 53.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.91% and the profit decreased by 80.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.87% q-o-q & increased by 10.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 73.77% q-o-q & decreased by 42.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.42 for Q1 which decreased by 54.05% Y-o-Y.

Triveni Engineering & Indus has delivered 2.55% return in the last 1 week, 24.17% return in last 6 months and 21.37% YTD return.

Currently the Triveni Engineering & Indus has a market cap of 9255.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of 434.85 & 267.5 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Triveni Engineering & Indus Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1534.031548.12-0.91%1432.26+7.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total96.03108.96-11.87%86.69+10.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.8926.94+7.24%25.26+14.37%
Total Operating Expense1476.681329.46+11.07%1332.61+10.81%
Operating Income57.35218.66-73.77%99.65-42.45%
Net Income Before Taxes41.76216.74-80.73%91-54.11%
Net Income31.27161.04-80.58%67.61-53.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.427.36-80.71%3.09-54.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.27Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1534.03Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

