Triveni Engineering & Indus Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 53.75% YOY

Triveni Engineering & Indus Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.11% YoY & profit decreased by 53.75% YoY

Triveni Engineering & Indus Q1 Results Live : Triveni Engineering & Indus declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.11% & the profit decreased by 53.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.91% and the profit decreased by 80.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.87% q-o-q & increased by 10.77% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income was down by 73.77% q-o-q & decreased by 42.45% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.42 for Q1 which decreased by 54.05% Y-o-Y.

Triveni Engineering & Indus has delivered 2.55% return in the last 1 week, 24.17% return in last 6 months and 21.37% YTD return.

Currently the Triveni Engineering & Indus has a market cap of ₹9255.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹434.85 & ₹267.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Triveni Engineering & Indus Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1534.03 1548.12 -0.91% 1432.26 +7.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 96.03 108.96 -11.87% 86.69 +10.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.89 26.94 +7.24% 25.26 +14.37% Total Operating Expense 1476.68 1329.46 +11.07% 1332.61 +10.81% Operating Income 57.35 218.66 -73.77% 99.65 -42.45% Net Income Before Taxes 41.76 216.74 -80.73% 91 -54.11% Net Income 31.27 161.04 -80.58% 67.61 -53.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.42 7.36 -80.71% 3.09 -54.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31.27Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1534.03Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}