Triveni Engineering & Indus Q2 results: loss at ₹19.2Cr, Revenue increased by 8.1% YoY

Published7 Nov 2024, 12:11 PM IST
Triveni Engineering & Indus Q2 Results Live : Triveni Engineering & Indus announced its Q2 results on November 5, 2024, reporting a topline growth of 8.1% year-over-year, despite incurring a loss of 19.2 crore. This loss marks a significant downturn from the profit of 29.11 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a robust revenue growth of 13.97%. However, the financial health of the company raised concerns as the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.96% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 17.56% year-over-year.

The operating income reflected a stark decline, down by 147.95% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 173.98% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at -0.88, a decrease of 165.95% compared to the previous year.

Despite the recent financial setbacks, Triveni Engineering & Indus has shown some resilience in the stock market, delivering a -2.41% return over the past week, while achieving a 13.91% return over the last six months and an 18.02% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 8,848.95 crore, with a 52-week high of 518 and a low of 267.5. Analysts remain divided in their outlook, with 1 analyst rating it as a Sell, 1 as a Buy, and 2 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating.

As of November 7, 2024, the consensus recommendation among analysts is to Buy, indicating a potential for recovery despite the current losses reported in Q2.

Triveni Engineering & Indus Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1748.331534.03+13.97%1617.38+8.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total96.9596.03+0.96%82.47+17.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization32.1428.89+11.25%25.76+24.77%
Total Operating Expense1775.831476.68+20.26%1580.21+12.38%
Operating Income-27.557.35-147.95%37.17-173.98%
Net Income Before Taxes-30.2641.76-172.46%39.16-177.27%
Net Income-19.231.27-161.4%29.11-165.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.881.42-161.77%1.33-165.95%
FAQs
₹-19.2Cr
₹1748.33Cr
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 12:11 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTriveni Engineering & Indus Q2 results: loss at ₹19.2Cr, Revenue increased by 8.1% YoY

