Triveni Engineering & Indus Q2 results: loss at ₹19.2Cr, Revenue increased by 8.1% YoY

Triveni Engineering & Indus Q2 Results Live : Triveni Engineering & Indus announced its Q2 results on November 5, 2024, reporting a topline growth of 8.1% year-over-year, despite incurring a loss of ₹19.2 crore. This loss marks a significant downturn from the profit of ₹29.11 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a robust revenue growth of 13.97%. However, the financial health of the company raised concerns as the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.96% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 17.56% year-over-year.

The operating income reflected a stark decline, down by 147.95% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 173.98% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹-0.88, a decrease of 165.95% compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the recent financial setbacks, Triveni Engineering & Indus has shown some resilience in the stock market, delivering a -2.41% return over the past week, while achieving a 13.91% return over the last six months and an 18.02% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹8,848.95 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹518 and a low of ₹267.5. Analysts remain divided in their outlook, with 1 analyst rating it as a Sell, 1 as a Buy, and 2 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating.

As of November 7, 2024, the consensus recommendation among analysts is to Buy, indicating a potential for recovery despite the current losses reported in Q2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Triveni Engineering & Indus Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1748.33 1534.03 +13.97% 1617.38 +8.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 96.95 96.03 +0.96% 82.47 +17.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 32.14 28.89 +11.25% 25.76 +24.77% Total Operating Expense 1775.83 1476.68 +20.26% 1580.21 +12.38% Operating Income -27.5 57.35 -147.95% 37.17 -173.98% Net Income Before Taxes -30.26 41.76 -172.46% 39.16 -177.27% Net Income -19.2 31.27 -161.4% 29.11 -165.96% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.88 1.42 -161.77% 1.33 -165.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-19.2Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1748.33Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar