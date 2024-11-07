Triveni Engineering & Indus Q2 results: loss at ₹19.2Cr, Revenue increased by 8.1% YoY

Triveni Engineering & Indus Q2 Results Live : Triveni Engineering & Indus announced its Q2 results on November 5, 2024, reporting a topline growth of 8.1% year-over-year, despite incurring a loss of ₹19.2 crore. This loss marks a significant downturn from the profit of ₹29.11 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a robust revenue growth of 13.97%. However, the financial health of the company raised concerns as the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.96% quarter-over-quarter and surged by 17.56% year-over-year.
The operating income reflected a stark decline, down by 147.95% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 173.98% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹-0.88, a decrease of 165.95% compared to the previous year.
Despite the recent financial setbacks, Triveni Engineering & Indus has shown some resilience in the stock market, delivering a -2.41% return over the past week, while achieving a 13.91% return over the last six months and an 18.02% year-to-date return.
Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹8,848.95 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹518 and a low of ₹267.5. Analysts remain divided in their outlook, with 1 analyst rating it as a Sell, 1 as a Buy, and 2 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating.
As of November 7, 2024, the consensus recommendation among analysts is to Buy, indicating a potential for recovery despite the current losses reported in Q2.
Triveni Engineering & Indus Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1748.33
|1534.03
|+13.97%
|1617.38
|+8.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|96.95
|96.03
|+0.96%
|82.47
|+17.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|32.14
|28.89
|+11.25%
|25.76
|+24.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|1775.83
|1476.68
|+20.26%
|1580.21
|+12.38%
|Operating Income
|-27.5
|57.35
|-147.95%
|37.17
|-173.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-30.26
|41.76
|-172.46%
|39.16
|-177.27%
|Net Income
|-19.2
|31.27
|-161.4%
|29.11
|-165.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.88
|1.42
|-161.77%
|1.33
|-165.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-19.2Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1748.33Cr
