Triveni Engineering & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 6.71% YOY

Triveni Engineering & Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.33% & the profit decreased by 6.71% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.94% and the profit increased by 372%.
