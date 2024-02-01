Hello User
Next Story
Triveni Engineering & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 6.71% YOY

Livemint

Triveni Engineering & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.33% YoY & profit decreased by 6.71% YoY

Triveni Engineering & Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.33% & the profit decreased by 6.71% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.94% and the profit increased by 372%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.24% q-o-q & increased by 10.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 348.78% q-o-q & decreased by 1.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.28 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 3.12% Y-o-Y.

Triveni Engineering & Industries has delivered -1.99% return in the last 1 week, 10.17% return in last 6 months and -4.82% YTD return.

Currently the Triveni Engineering & Industries has a market cap of 7182.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of 416.5 & 250.1 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1553.641617.38-3.94%1658.71-6.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total96.6982.47+17.24%87.24+10.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.1625.76+1.55%23.81+9.87%
Total Operating Expense1386.831580.21-12.24%1489.14-6.87%
Operating Income166.8137.17+348.78%169.57-1.63%
Net Income Before Taxes182.0939.16+364.99%198.71-8.36%
Net Income137.429.11+372%147.28-6.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.281.33+372.18%6.09+3.12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹137.4Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1553.64Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

