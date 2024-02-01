Triveni Engineering & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 6.71% YOY

Triveni Engineering & Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.33% & the profit decreased by 6.71% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.94% and the profit increased by 372%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.24% q-o-q & increased by 10.83% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 348.78% q-o-q & decreased by 1.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.28 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 3.12% Y-o-Y.
Triveni Engineering & Industries has delivered -1.99% return in the last 1 week, 10.17% return in last 6 months and -4.82% YTD return.
Currently the Triveni Engineering & Industries has a market cap of ₹7182.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹416.5 & ₹250.1 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Triveni Engineering & Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1553.64
|1617.38
|-3.94%
|1658.71
|-6.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|96.69
|82.47
|+17.24%
|87.24
|+10.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|26.16
|25.76
|+1.55%
|23.81
|+9.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|1386.83
|1580.21
|-12.24%
|1489.14
|-6.87%
|Operating Income
|166.81
|37.17
|+348.78%
|169.57
|-1.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|182.09
|39.16
|+364.99%
|198.71
|-8.36%
|Net Income
|137.4
|29.11
|+372%
|147.28
|-6.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.28
|1.33
|+372.18%
|6.09
|+3.12%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹137.4Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1553.64Cr
