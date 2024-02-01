Triveni Engineering & Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 6.71% YOY

Triveni Engineering & Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.33% & the profit decreased by 6.71% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.94% and the profit increased by 372%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.24% q-o-q & increased by 10.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 348.78% q-o-q & decreased by 1.63% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹6.28 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 3.12% Y-o-Y.

Triveni Engineering & Industries has delivered -1.99% return in the last 1 week, 10.17% return in last 6 months and -4.82% YTD return.

Currently the Triveni Engineering & Industries has a market cap of ₹7182.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹416.5 & ₹250.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1553.64 1617.38 -3.94% 1658.71 -6.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 96.69 82.47 +17.24% 87.24 +10.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.16 25.76 +1.55% 23.81 +9.87% Total Operating Expense 1386.83 1580.21 -12.24% 1489.14 -6.87% Operating Income 166.81 37.17 +348.78% 169.57 -1.63% Net Income Before Taxes 182.09 39.16 +364.99% 198.71 -8.36% Net Income 137.4 29.11 +372% 147.28 -6.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.28 1.33 +372.18% 6.09 +3.12%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹137.4Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1553.64Cr

