comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Triveni Engineering Q1 Results: Profit rises 1.7% at 67.6 crore YoY, net turnover declines
Back

Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited released their April-June quarter results on Tuesday and reported a net consolidated profit of 1.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) at 67.6 crore for the first quarter that ended 30 June, 2023.

The firm reported a net profit of 66.5 crore, in the corresponding quarter last year, it said in a stock regulatory filing.

The total revenue in June quarter stood at 1,432.3 crore, up 5.2 percent against 1,361.5 crore in the corresponding period of FY22.

Apart from this, the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) rose 9.6 percent to 125 crore in Q1FY23 over 114 crore in the year ago period. Compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal, the EBITDA margin stood at 8.7 percent in the reporting quarter against 8.4 percent.

However, Triveni Engineering's net turnover plunged 2.3 percent in Q1FY24, driven by lower turnover in the sugar business. Though the alcohol and aggregate engineering turnover improved over the previous corresponding period.

Over the corresponding period last year after considering exports, Sugar turnover declined 15.2 percent. It was driven by a 21.7 percent decline in domestic sales volumes following lower domestic quota allocations.

According to the filing, the total debt on a standalone basis as on June 30, 2023, is 918.54 crore compared to 824.96 crore as on March 31, 2023, and 1,541.53 crore as on 30 June, 2022.

Shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd ended at 328.75, up by 11.75, or 3.71 percent on the BSE.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 10:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout