Triveni Engineering Q1 Results: Profit rises 1.7% at ₹67.6 crore YoY, net turnover declines1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:46 PM IST
The firm had reported a net profit of ₹66.5 crore, in the corresponding quarter last year.
Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited released their April-June quarter results on Tuesday and reported a net consolidated profit of 1.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹67.6 crore for the first quarter that ended 30 June, 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×