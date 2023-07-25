Triveni Engineering and Industries Limited released their April-June quarter results on Tuesday and reported a net consolidated profit of 1.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹67.6 crore for the first quarter that ended 30 June, 2023.

The firm reported a net profit of ₹66.5 crore, in the corresponding quarter last year, it said in a stock regulatory filing.

The total revenue in June quarter stood at ₹1,432.3 crore, up 5.2 percent against ₹1,361.5 crore in the corresponding period of FY22.

Apart from this, the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) rose 9.6 percent to ₹125 crore in Q1FY23 over ₹114 crore in the year ago period. Compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal, the EBITDA margin stood at 8.7 percent in the reporting quarter against 8.4 percent.

However, Triveni Engineering's net turnover plunged 2.3 percent in Q1FY24, driven by lower turnover in the sugar business. Though the alcohol and aggregate engineering turnover improved over the previous corresponding period.

Over the corresponding period last year after considering exports, Sugar turnover declined 15.2 percent. It was driven by a 21.7 percent decline in domestic sales volumes following lower domestic quota allocations.

According to the filing, the total debt on a standalone basis as on June 30, 2023, is ₹918.54 crore compared to ₹824.96 crore as on March 31, 2023, and ₹1,541.53 crore as on 30 June, 2022.

Shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd ended at ₹328.75, up by ₹11.75, or 3.71 percent on the BSE.