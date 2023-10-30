Triveni Engineering Q2 results: Net profit slumps 98% to ₹29.1 crore
The company's revenue from operations in Q2FY24 came in at ₹1,671.4 crore, which is 10 percent higher as compared to ₹1,471.6 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
The net profit clocked by Triveni Engineering & Industries slumped by 98 percent on-year to ₹29.1 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), as per the financial results declared by the company on October 30. In the year-ago period, the net profit stood at ₹1,388 crore.