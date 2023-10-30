Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Triveni Engineering Q2 results: Net profit slumps 98% to 29.1 crore

Triveni Engineering Q2 results: Net profit slumps 98% to 29.1 crore

Livemint

Sequentially, the net profit dropped by 57 percent from 67.6 crore reported in the June 2023 quarter (REUTERS)

The net profit clocked by Triveni Engineering & Industries slumped by 98 percent on-year to 29.1 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), as per the financial results declared by the company on October 30. In the year-ago period, the net profit stood at 1,388 crore.

Sequentially, the net profit dropped by 57 percent from 67.6 crore reported in the June 2023 quarter.

The company's revenue from operations in Q2FY24 came in at 1,671.4 crore, which is 10 percent higher as compared to 1,471.6 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

As compared to the preceding quarter, the revenue from operations jumped by 13 percent as it stood at 1,432.2 crore in Q1FY24.

Triveni Engineer's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 63 crore in the September 2023 quarter, up by 38.8 percent as compared to 45.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's margin widened to 3.9 percent in Q2FY24, as against 3.1 percent in Q2FY23.

The total expenses clocked by Triveni Engineering during the quarter under review was 1,590.4 crore, higher as compared to 1,353.4 crore in the preceding quarter and 1,466.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The total comprehensive income recorded in Q2FY24 stood at 29.08 crore, lower as compared to 68.08 crore in Q1FY24 and 1,388.1 crore in Q2FY23.

The earnings per share during the September 2023 quarter came in at 1.33, lower as against 3.09 in the preceding quarter and 57.40 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the trading session on October 30, Triveni Engineering's scrip settled at 370.60 apiece on the BSE, up 0.12 percent as against the previous day's close.

Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 07:08 PM IST
