Triveni Engineering Q2 results: Net profit slumps 98% to 29.1 crore

The net profit clocked by Triveni Engineering & Industries slumped by 98 percent on-year to ₹29.1 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), as per the financial results declared by the company on October 30. In the year-ago period, the net profit stood at ₹1,388 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sequentially, the net profit dropped by 57 percent from ₹67.6 crore reported in the June 2023 quarter.

The company's revenue from operations in Q2FY24 came in at ₹1,671.4 crore, which is 10 percent higher as compared to ₹1,471.6 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the preceding quarter, the revenue from operations jumped by 13 percent as it stood at ₹1,432.2 crore in Q1FY24.

Triveni Engineer's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at ₹63 crore in the September 2023 quarter, up by 38.8 percent as compared to ₹45.4 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's margin widened to 3.9 percent in Q2FY24, as against 3.1 percent in Q2FY23.

The total expenses clocked by Triveni Engineering during the quarter under review was ₹1,590.4 crore, higher as compared to ₹1,353.4 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹1,466.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The total comprehensive income recorded in Q2FY24 stood at ₹29.08 crore, lower as compared to ₹68.08 crore in Q1FY24 and ₹1,388.1 crore in Q2FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earnings per share during the September 2023 quarter came in at ₹1.33, lower as against ₹3.09 in the preceding quarter and ₹57.40 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the trading session on October 30, Triveni Engineering's scrip settled at ₹370.60 apiece on the BSE, up 0.12 percent as against the previous day's close.

