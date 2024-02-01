Triveni Glass Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 85.98% YOY

Triveni Glass declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by �% & the profit decreased by 85.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by �% and the profit decreased by 89.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.33% q-o-q & increased by 64.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.77% q-o-q & decreased by 32.82% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.13 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 85.57% Y-o-Y.

Triveni Glass has delivered -5.43% return in the last 1 week, 76.01% return in last 6 months and 79.04% YTD return.

Currently the Triveni Glass has a market cap of ₹40.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹35.76 & ₹15.71 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Triveni Glass Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.18 0.2 -9.33% 0.11 +64.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.02 -50% 0.01 +9.57% Total Operating Expense 0.59 0.56 +6.77% 0.45 +32.82% Operating Income -0.59 -0.56 -6.77% -0.45 -32.82% Net Income Before Taxes 0.16 1.46 -89.05% 1.14 -85.98% Net Income 0.16 1.46 -89.05% 1.14 -85.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.13 1.17 -88.89% 0.9 -85.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.16Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

