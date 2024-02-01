Triveni Glass Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 85.98% YOY

Triveni Glass declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by �% & the profit decreased by 85.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by �% and the profit decreased by 89.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.33% q-o-q & increased by 64.11% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6.77% q-o-q & decreased by 32.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.13 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 85.57% Y-o-Y.
Triveni Glass has delivered -5.43% return in the last 1 week, 76.01% return in last 6 months and 79.04% YTD return.
Currently the Triveni Glass has a market cap of ₹40.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹35.76 & ₹15.71 respectively.
Triveni Glass Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.18
|0.2
|-9.33%
|0.11
|+64.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.02
|-50%
|0.01
|+9.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.59
|0.56
|+6.77%
|0.45
|+32.82%
|Operating Income
|-0.59
|-0.56
|-6.77%
|-0.45
|-32.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.16
|1.46
|-89.05%
|1.14
|-85.98%
|Net Income
|0.16
|1.46
|-89.05%
|1.14
|-85.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.13
|1.17
|-88.89%
|0.9
|-85.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.16Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
