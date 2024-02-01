Hello User
Triveni Glass Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 85.98% YOY

Triveni Glass Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 85.98% YOY

Livemint

Triveni Glass Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by �% YoY & profit decreasedby 85.98% YoY

Triveni Glass Q3 FY24 Results Live

Triveni Glass declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by �% & the profit decreased by 85.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by �% and the profit decreased by 89.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.33% q-o-q & increased by 64.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.77% q-o-q & decreased by 32.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.13 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 85.57% Y-o-Y.

Triveni Glass has delivered -5.43% return in the last 1 week, 76.01% return in last 6 months and 79.04% YTD return.

Currently the Triveni Glass has a market cap of 40.65 Cr and 52wk high/low of 35.76 & 15.71 respectively.

Triveni Glass Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-�%0-�%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.180.2-9.33%0.11+64.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.02-50%0.01+9.57%
Total Operating Expense0.590.56+6.77%0.45+32.82%
Operating Income-0.59-0.56-6.77%-0.45-32.82%
Net Income Before Taxes0.161.46-89.05%1.14-85.98%
Net Income0.161.46-89.05%1.14-85.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.131.17-88.89%0.9-85.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.16Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

