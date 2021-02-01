Triveni Turbine posts 27.54 crore net profit in Q3

Triveni Turbine posts ₹27.54 crore net profit in Q31 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 09:19 PM IST
During the quarter under review, the company's total income was at ₹178.97 crore compared to ₹205.87 crore for the same period a year ago
Triveni Turbine on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹27.54 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2020 against ₹27.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.
During the quarter under review, the company's total income was at ₹178.97 crore compared to ₹205.87 crore for the same period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.
Triveni Turbine posts ₹27.54 crore net profit in Q31 min read . 09:19 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp sales dip 3.14% in January1 min read . 09:11 PM IST
HC asks if Amazon, Future open to resolve issue relating to Reliance deal4 min read . 08:04 PM IST
Elon Musk calls Bitcoin 'good thing' and in verge of getting broad acceptance1 min read . 03:19 PM IST
Also Read | How India can fight vaccine hesitancy
Triveni Turbines manufactures steam turbines at its manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, India and assists its customers with their aftermarket requirement through its global servicing offices.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.