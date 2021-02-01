Triveni Turbine posts 27.54 crore net profit in Q3

Triveni Turbine posts ₹27.54 crore net profit in Q31 min read . 09:19 PM IST
During the quarter under review, the company's total income was at ₹178.97 crore compared to ₹205.87 crore for the same period a year ago
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During the quarter under review, the company's total income was at ₹178.97 crore compared to ₹205.87 crore for the same period a year ago
Triveni Turbine on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹27.54 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2020 against ₹27.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Triveni Turbine on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹27.54 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2020 against ₹27.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.
During the quarter under review, the company's total income was at ₹178.97 crore compared to ₹205.87 crore for the same period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.
During the quarter under review, the company's total income was at ₹178.97 crore compared to ₹205.87 crore for the same period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.
Also Read | How India can fight vaccine hesitancy
Triveni Turbines manufactures steam turbines at its manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, India and assists its customers with their aftermarket requirement through its global servicing offices.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.