Home >Companies >Company Results >Triveni Turbine posts 27.54 crore net profit in Q3
Triveni Turbine posts 27.54 crore net profit in Q3

1 min read . 09:19 PM IST PTI

During the quarter under review, the company's total income was at 178.97 crore compared to 205.87 crore for the same period a year ago

Triveni Turbine on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of 27.54 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2020 against 27.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter under review, the company's total income was at 178.97 crore compared to 205.87 crore for the same period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Triveni Turbines manufactures steam turbines at its manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, India and assists its customers with their aftermarket requirement through its global servicing offices.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

