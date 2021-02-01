Triveni Turbine posts 27.54 crore net profit in Q3

During the quarter under review, the company's total income was at ₹178.97 crore compared to ₹205.87 crore for the same period a year ago

Triveni Turbine on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹27.54 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2020 against ₹27.07 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Triveni Turbines manufactures steam turbines at its manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, India and assists its customers with their aftermarket requirement through its global servicing offices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

