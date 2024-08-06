Triveni Turbines Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 31.74% YOY

Triveni Turbines Q1 Results Live : Triveni Turbines declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 23.08% & the profit increased by 31.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.14% and the profit increased by 5.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.11% q-o-q & increased by 17.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 5.81% q-o-q & increased by 35.47% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.52 for Q1 which increased by 31.94% Y-o-Y.
Triveni Turbines has delivered -1.9% return in the last 1 week, 68.63% return in last 6 months and 40.74% YTD return.
Currently the Triveni Turbines has a market cap of ₹18934.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹676.1 & ₹311.32 respectively.
As of 06 Aug, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 06 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
Triveni Turbines Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|463.28
|458.05
|+1.14%
|376.42
|+23.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|47.85
|40.86
|+17.11%
|40.56
|+17.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.15
|5.28
|+16.48%
|4.88
|+26.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|373.83
|373.51
|+0.09%
|310.39
|+20.44%
|Operating Income
|89.45
|84.54
|+5.81%
|66.03
|+35.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|107.83
|101.44
|+6.3%
|78.61
|+37.17%
|Net Income
|80.03
|75.97
|+5.34%
|60.75
|+31.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.52
|2.39
|+5.44%
|1.91
|+31.94%
