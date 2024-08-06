Triveni Turbines Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 31.74% YOY

Triveni Turbines Q1 Results Live : Triveni Turbines declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 23.08% & the profit increased by 31.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.14% and the profit increased by 5.34%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.11% q-o-q & increased by 17.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.52 for Q1 which increased by 31.94% Y-o-Y.

Triveni Turbines has delivered -1.9% return in the last 1 week, 68.63% return in last 6 months and 40.74% YTD return.

Currently the Triveni Turbines has a market cap of ₹18934.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹676.1 & ₹311.32 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 06 Aug, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 06 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Triveni Turbines Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 463.28 458.05 +1.14% 376.42 +23.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 47.85 40.86 +17.11% 40.56 +17.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.15 5.28 +16.48% 4.88 +26.02% Total Operating Expense 373.83 373.51 +0.09% 310.39 +20.44% Operating Income 89.45 84.54 +5.81% 66.03 +35.47% Net Income Before Taxes 107.83 101.44 +6.3% 78.61 +37.17% Net Income 80.03 75.97 +5.34% 60.75 +31.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.52 2.39 +5.44% 1.91 +31.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹80.03Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹463.28Cr

