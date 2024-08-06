Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Triveni Turbines Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 31.74% YOY

Triveni Turbines Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 31.74% YOY

Livemint

Triveni Turbines Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 23.08% YoY & profit increased by 31.74% YoY

Triveni Turbines Q1 Results Live

Triveni Turbines Q1 Results Live : Triveni Turbines declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 23.08% & the profit increased by 31.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.14% and the profit increased by 5.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17.11% q-o-q & increased by 17.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.81% q-o-q & increased by 35.47% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.52 for Q1 which increased by 31.94% Y-o-Y.

Triveni Turbines has delivered -1.9% return in the last 1 week, 68.63% return in last 6 months and 40.74% YTD return.

Currently the Triveni Turbines has a market cap of 18934.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of 676.1 & 311.32 respectively.

As of 06 Aug, 2024 out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 06 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Triveni Turbines Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue463.28458.05+1.14%376.42+23.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total47.8540.86+17.11%40.56+17.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.155.28+16.48%4.88+26.02%
Total Operating Expense373.83373.51+0.09%310.39+20.44%
Operating Income89.4584.54+5.81%66.03+35.47%
Net Income Before Taxes107.83101.44+6.3%78.61+37.17%
Net Income80.0375.97+5.34%60.75+31.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.522.39+5.44%1.91+31.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹80.03Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹463.28Cr

