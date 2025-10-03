Trump Officials Plan to Test New Medicare Drug Pricing Rules

A new regulatory pilot project from the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is under review at the White House budget office, suggesting that the Trump administration is seeking to take regulatory action against drugmakers even as it strikes deals with individual companies.

There are no details about the policy CMS plans to test, titled the “Guarding US Medicare Against Rising Drug Costs” pilot, including what drugs or companies could be impacted. Regulatory pilot projects help the government determine if a new regulation will save money, allowing it to experiment with rules before implementing them widely.

The proposed regulation is the agency’s second recent move toward new rules on drug prices; another posted on Sept. 25. During his first administration, President Donald Trump pursued pilot programs that would have lowered what Medicare pays for drug prices. The pharmaceutical industry steadfastly opposed those initiatives.

Medicare is the US government’s health insurance for older adults and the largest purchaser of medicines in the nation.

New rules could put a damper on Wall Street enthusiasm toward drugmakers. Pharmaceutical stocks are poised for their best week in 16 years after a splashy event with Pfizer Inc. in the Oval Office earlier this week, in which the company signed a deal that allowed it to escape tougher tariffs investors had feared.

Pfizer committed to lower prices in the Medicaid program for low-income and disabled adults, which is a comparatively much smaller part of its revenue, in exchange for relief from tariffs. The deal was seen as a blueprint for other companies looking to strike accords with the administration. Those talks are ongoing, as the threat of regulatory action looms.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.