TSMC’s July Sales Grow 26% on Sustained Demand for AI Chips

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a 26% growth spurt in July, adding to evidence of accelerating spending on artificial intelligence.

The go-to chipmaker for AI hardware providers Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. said on Friday that sales last month totaled NT$323.2 billion ($10.8 billion). That growth is in line with analyst expectations of a 25% increase in the company’s third-quarter revenue.

Even with the headwind of a stronger Taiwanese dollar, TSMC is on a torrid pace of growth this year — up 38% over its performance January through July in 2024 — and working to close the gap between supply and elevated demand.

TSMC’s Taipei-traded shares reached a record level on Thursday, following the announcement by the Trump administration of new tariffs on chips that would exempt TSMC due to its investment in US production.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

TSMC and GlobalWafers are the most likely of Taiwan’s chipmakers to benefit from new tariffs on semiconductors after investing billions in production facilities in the US. Limited near-shoring efforts by United Microelectronics and ASE leave them vulnerable and at risk of losing market share to US-based rivals GlobalFoundries and Amkor.

— Charles Shum, BI analyst

Beyond its primacy as the top choice for AI silicon, TSMC still has significant business providing semiconductors for smartphones, and that sector is on a gradual recovery this year, Sony Group Corp. said after its earnings on Thursday.

Apple Inc. also just reported its fastest quarterly revenue growth in more than three years on solid demand in China and said its sales in the current quarter will grow mid-to-high single digits year-over-year.

