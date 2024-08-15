TT Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1260.67% YoY

TT Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 30.77% YoY & profit increased by 1260.67% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:14 PM IST
TT Q1 Results Live
TT Q1 Results Live

TT Q1 Results Live : TT Q1 Results Live: TT declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a mixed bag of financial performance. The company's topline revenue decreased by a notable 30.77% year-over-year (YoY), yet it managed to achieve a staggering profit increase of 1260.67% YoY. This reflects a significant improvement in the company's bottom line despite a decline in revenue.

In comparison to the previous quarter, TT's revenue saw a decline of 20.12%, whereas the profit increased by 7.74%. This indicates that while the company faced challenges in maintaining its revenue stream, it managed to enhance its profitability through cost efficiency and other measures.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses experienced a decline of 5.45% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but saw an increase of 5.49% YoY. This suggests that the company has taken steps to control its operational expenses on a quarterly basis, though there has been a rise in these expenses compared to the same period last year.

Operating income for TT was up by 126.57% QoQ and increased by 179.21% YoY, reflecting strong operational performance and improved profitability. This boost in operating income highlights the company's efforts in optimizing its core business operations.

However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -2.03, which marks a significant decrease of 982.71% YoY. This negative EPS indicates that the company has faced considerable challenges that impacted shareholder returns for the quarter.

In terms of stock performance, TT has delivered a return of -6.29% over the last week, a 7.06% return over the last six months, and a 13.32% year-to-date (YTD) return. These varying returns reflect the stock's volatility and its performance trajectory over different time frames.

Currently, TT has a market capitalization of 243.85 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 134.67 and 81, respectively. This market cap positions TT within a specific segment of the market, providing context for its financial performance and growth potential.

TT Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue41.0551.39-20.12%59.29-30.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.463.66-5.45%3.28+5.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.350.79-55.56%0.78-55.17%
Total Operating Expense28.3245.77-38.12%54.73-48.25%
Operating Income12.725.62+126.57%4.56+179.21%
Net Income Before Taxes10.092.14+371.51%0.7+1335.52%
Net Income6.716.23+7.74%0.49+1260.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.032.9-170.01%0.23-982.71%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹6.71Cr
₹41.05Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:14 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsTT Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1260.67% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue