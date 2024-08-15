Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TT Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1260.67% YoY

TT Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1260.67% YoY

Livemint

TT Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 30.77% YoY & profit increased by 1260.67% YoY

TT Q1 Results Live

TT Q1 Results Live : TT Q1 Results Live: TT declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a mixed bag of financial performance. The company's topline revenue decreased by a notable 30.77% year-over-year (YoY), yet it managed to achieve a staggering profit increase of 1260.67% YoY. This reflects a significant improvement in the company's bottom line despite a decline in revenue.

In comparison to the previous quarter, TT's revenue saw a decline of 20.12%, whereas the profit increased by 7.74%. This indicates that while the company faced challenges in maintaining its revenue stream, it managed to enhance its profitability through cost efficiency and other measures.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses experienced a decline of 5.45% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but saw an increase of 5.49% YoY. This suggests that the company has taken steps to control its operational expenses on a quarterly basis, though there has been a rise in these expenses compared to the same period last year.

Operating income for TT was up by 126.57% QoQ and increased by 179.21% YoY, reflecting strong operational performance and improved profitability. This boost in operating income highlights the company's efforts in optimizing its core business operations.

However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -2.03, which marks a significant decrease of 982.71% YoY. This negative EPS indicates that the company has faced considerable challenges that impacted shareholder returns for the quarter.

In terms of stock performance, TT has delivered a return of -6.29% over the last week, a 7.06% return over the last six months, and a 13.32% year-to-date (YTD) return. These varying returns reflect the stock's volatility and its performance trajectory over different time frames.

Currently, TT has a market capitalization of 243.85 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 134.67 and 81, respectively. This market cap positions TT within a specific segment of the market, providing context for its financial performance and growth potential.

TT Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue41.0551.39-20.12%59.29-30.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.463.66-5.45%3.28+5.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.350.79-55.56%0.78-55.17%
Total Operating Expense28.3245.77-38.12%54.73-48.25%
Operating Income12.725.62+126.57%4.56+179.21%
Net Income Before Taxes10.092.14+371.51%0.7+1335.52%
Net Income6.716.23+7.74%0.49+1260.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.032.9-170.01%0.23-982.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.71Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹41.05Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.