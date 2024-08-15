TT Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1260.67% YoY

TT Q1 Results Live : TT Q1 Results Live: TT declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a mixed bag of financial performance. The company's topline revenue decreased by a notable 30.77% year-over-year (YoY), yet it managed to achieve a staggering profit increase of 1260.67% YoY. This reflects a significant improvement in the company's bottom line despite a decline in revenue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, TT's revenue saw a decline of 20.12%, whereas the profit increased by 7.74%. This indicates that while the company faced challenges in maintaining its revenue stream, it managed to enhance its profitability through cost efficiency and other measures.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses experienced a decline of 5.45% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but saw an increase of 5.49% YoY. This suggests that the company has taken steps to control its operational expenses on a quarterly basis, though there has been a rise in these expenses compared to the same period last year.

Operating income for TT was up by 126.57% QoQ and increased by 179.21% YoY, reflecting strong operational performance and improved profitability. This boost in operating income highlights the company's efforts in optimizing its core business operations.

However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-2.03, which marks a significant decrease of 982.71% YoY. This negative EPS indicates that the company has faced considerable challenges that impacted shareholder returns for the quarter.

In terms of stock performance, TT has delivered a return of -6.29% over the last week, a 7.06% return over the last six months, and a 13.32% year-to-date (YTD) return. These varying returns reflect the stock's volatility and its performance trajectory over different time frames.

Currently, TT has a market capitalization of ₹243.85 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹134.67 and ₹81, respectively. This market cap positions TT within a specific segment of the market, providing context for its financial performance and growth potential.

TT Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 41.05 51.39 -20.12% 59.29 -30.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.46 3.66 -5.45% 3.28 +5.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.35 0.79 -55.56% 0.78 -55.17% Total Operating Expense 28.32 45.77 -38.12% 54.73 -48.25% Operating Income 12.72 5.62 +126.57% 4.56 +179.21% Net Income Before Taxes 10.09 2.14 +371.51% 0.7 +1335.52% Net Income 6.71 6.23 +7.74% 0.49 +1260.67% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.03 2.9 -170.01% 0.23 -982.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.71Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹41.05Cr

