TT Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 432.68% YOY

TT Q2 Results Live : TT declared its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, showcasing a significant topline increase of 12.81% year-over-year, coupled with an impressive profit surge of 432.68%. These results highlight the company's robust performance compared to the same period last year.
However, when evaluating the quarterly performance against the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a growth of 32.32%, while profit saw a drastic decline of 92.74%. This contrast indicates potential challenges that TT faced in the most recent quarter.
In terms of expenses, TT managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 4.54% quarter-over-quarter, and by 7.84% year-over-year, suggesting a focus on cost efficiency amid fluctuating profits.
TT's operating income also reflected a downturn, decreasing by 79.64% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and 34.79% year-over-year. This decline raises questions about the company's operational effectiveness in the recent quarter.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.23, marking a substantial increase of 475% year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders despite the mixed results.
TT has shown notable returns for investors, delivering a 10.32% return in the last week, 12.82% over the past six months, and an impressive 26.74% year-to-date. This performance may entice both existing and potential investors looking for growth opportunities.
As of now, TT boasts a market capitalization of ₹272.75 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹134.67 and a low of ₹89.55, reflecting the stock's volatility and potential for future growth.
TT Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|54.31
|41.05
|+32.32%
|48.14
|+12.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.31
|3.46
|-4.54%
|3.59
|-7.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.32
|0.35
|-10.15%
|0.79
|-60.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|51.72
|28.32
|+82.61%
|44.17
|+17.09%
|Operating Income
|2.59
|12.72
|-79.64%
|3.97
|-34.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.53
|10.09
|-94.74%
|0.15
|+251.19%
|Net Income
|0.49
|6.71
|-92.74%
|0.09
|+432.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.23
|-2.03
|+111.33%
|0.04
|+475%
