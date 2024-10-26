TT Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 432.68% YOY

TT Q2 Results Live : TT declared its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, showcasing a significant topline increase of 12.81% year-over-year, coupled with an impressive profit surge of 432.68%. These results highlight the company's robust performance compared to the same period last year.

However, when evaluating the quarterly performance against the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a growth of 32.32%, while profit saw a drastic decline of 92.74%. This contrast indicates potential challenges that TT faced in the most recent quarter.

In terms of expenses, TT managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 4.54% quarter-over-quarter, and by 7.84% year-over-year, suggesting a focus on cost efficiency amid fluctuating profits.

TT's operating income also reflected a downturn, decreasing by 79.64% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and 34.79% year-over-year. This decline raises questions about the company's operational effectiveness in the recent quarter.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.23, marking a substantial increase of 475% year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders despite the mixed results.

TT has shown notable returns for investors, delivering a 10.32% return in the last week, 12.82% over the past six months, and an impressive 26.74% year-to-date. This performance may entice both existing and potential investors looking for growth opportunities.

As of now, TT boasts a market capitalization of ₹272.75 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹134.67 and a low of ₹89.55, reflecting the stock's volatility and potential for future growth.

TT Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 54.31 41.05 +32.32% 48.14 +12.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.31 3.46 -4.54% 3.59 -7.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.32 0.35 -10.15% 0.79 -60.27% Total Operating Expense 51.72 28.32 +82.61% 44.17 +17.09% Operating Income 2.59 12.72 -79.64% 3.97 -34.79% Net Income Before Taxes 0.53 10.09 -94.74% 0.15 +251.19% Net Income 0.49 6.71 -92.74% 0.09 +432.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.23 -2.03 +111.33% 0.04 +475%