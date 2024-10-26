Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TT Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 432.68% YOY

TT Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 432.68% YOY

Livemint

TT Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 12.81% YoY & profit increased by 432.68% YoY.

TT Q2 Results Live

TT Q2 Results Live : TT declared its Q2 results on October 24, 2024, showcasing a significant topline increase of 12.81% year-over-year, coupled with an impressive profit surge of 432.68%. These results highlight the company's robust performance compared to the same period last year.

However, when evaluating the quarterly performance against the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a growth of 32.32%, while profit saw a drastic decline of 92.74%. This contrast indicates potential challenges that TT faced in the most recent quarter.

In terms of expenses, TT managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 4.54% quarter-over-quarter, and by 7.84% year-over-year, suggesting a focus on cost efficiency amid fluctuating profits.

TT's operating income also reflected a downturn, decreasing by 79.64% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and 34.79% year-over-year. This decline raises questions about the company's operational effectiveness in the recent quarter.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.23, marking a substantial increase of 475% year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders despite the mixed results.

TT has shown notable returns for investors, delivering a 10.32% return in the last week, 12.82% over the past six months, and an impressive 26.74% year-to-date. This performance may entice both existing and potential investors looking for growth opportunities.

As of now, TT boasts a market capitalization of 272.75 Crores, with a 52-week high of 134.67 and a low of 89.55, reflecting the stock's volatility and potential for future growth.

TT Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue54.3141.05+32.32%48.14+12.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.313.46-4.54%3.59-7.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.320.35-10.15%0.79-60.27%
Total Operating Expense51.7228.32+82.61%44.17+17.09%
Operating Income2.5912.72-79.64%3.97-34.79%
Net Income Before Taxes0.5310.09-94.74%0.15+251.19%
Net Income0.496.71-92.74%0.09+432.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.23-2.03+111.33%0.04+475%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.49Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹54.31Cr

