TT Q3 FY24 results: loss at 2.18Cr, Revenue increased by 8.42% YoY

TT Q3 FY24 Results Live: TT declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.42% & the loss came at ₹2.18cr. It is noteworthy that TT had declared a profit of ₹0.83cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.22% q-o-q & increased by 14.92% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 68.9% q-o-q & decreased by 77.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.01 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 365.79% Y-o-Y.
TT has delivered -3.35% return in the last 1 week, 31.71% return in the last 6 months, and 5.19% YTD return.
Currently, TT has a market cap of ₹226.37 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹116.8 & ₹64.8 respectively.
TT Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|52.21
|48.14
|+8.44%
|48.15
|+8.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.77
|3.59
|+5.22%
|3.28
|+14.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.8
|0.79
|+0.66%
|0.93
|-14.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|50.97
|44.17
|+15.4%
|42.6
|+19.66%
|Operating Income
|1.24
|3.97
|-68.9%
|5.56
|-77.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.62
|0.15
|-1835.3%
|1.44
|-282.52%
|Net Income
|-2.18
|0.09
|-2484.59%
|0.83
|-364.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.01
|0.04
|-2625%
|0.38
|-365.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.18Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹52.21Cr
