Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TT Q3 FY24 results: loss at 2.18Cr, Revenue increased by 8.42% YoY

TT Q3 FY24 results: loss at 2.18Cr, Revenue increased by 8.42% YoY

Livemint

TT Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 8.42% YoY & loss at 2.18Cr

TT Q3 FY24 Results Live

TT Q3 FY24 Results Live: TT declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.42% & the loss came at 2.18cr. It is noteworthy that TT had declared a profit of 0.83cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.22% q-o-q & increased by 14.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 68.9% q-o-q & decreased by 77.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.01 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 365.79% Y-o-Y.

TT has delivered -3.35% return in the last 1 week, 31.71% return in the last 6 months, and 5.19% YTD return.

Currently, TT has a market cap of 226.37 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 116.8 & 64.8 respectively.

TT Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue52.2148.14+8.44%48.15+8.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.773.59+5.22%3.28+14.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.80.79+0.66%0.93-14.41%
Total Operating Expense50.9744.17+15.4%42.6+19.66%
Operating Income1.243.97-68.9%5.56-77.76%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.620.15-1835.3%1.44-282.52%
Net Income-2.180.09-2484.59%0.83-364.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.010.04-2625%0.38-365.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.18Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹52.21Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

