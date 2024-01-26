TT Q3 FY24 results: loss at 2.18Cr, Revenue increased by 8.42% YoY

TT Q3 FY24 Results Live: TT declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.42% & the loss came at ₹2.18cr. It is noteworthy that TT had declared a profit of ₹0.83cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.44%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.22% q-o-q & increased by 14.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 68.9% q-o-q & decreased by 77.76% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-1.01 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 365.79% Y-o-Y.

TT has delivered -3.35% return in the last 1 week, 31.71% return in the last 6 months, and 5.19% YTD return.

Currently, TT has a market cap of ₹226.37 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹116.8 & ₹64.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TT Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 52.21 48.14 +8.44% 48.15 +8.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.77 3.59 +5.22% 3.28 +14.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.8 0.79 +0.66% 0.93 -14.41% Total Operating Expense 50.97 44.17 +15.4% 42.6 +19.66% Operating Income 1.24 3.97 -68.9% 5.56 -77.76% Net Income Before Taxes -2.62 0.15 -1835.3% 1.44 -282.52% Net Income -2.18 0.09 -2484.59% 0.83 -364.28% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.01 0.04 -2625% 0.38 -365.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.18Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹52.21Cr

