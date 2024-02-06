TTK Prestige posts higher profit on strong demand for cookware

Bengaluru: Indian home appliances maker TTK Prestige reported a higher third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by strong demand for its cookware essentials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Consolidated net profit rose 8.5% to ₹624.8 million ($7.5 million) during the October-December period, snapping five straight quarters of declining profit.

Revenue from operations climbed 6.3% to ₹7.38 billion.

Consumers bought more kitchen appliances during the festive and wedding periods, which coincided with the third quarter.

TTK Prestige, which competes with rival homeware maker Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances and other domestic brands, has posted declining profit for the last five quarters as inflation bit into the budgets of households.

Butterfly posted a loss for the third quarter on Monday.

