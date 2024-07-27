TTK Prestige Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 13.06% YOY

TTK Prestige Q1 Results Live : TTK Prestige declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 0.05% & the profit decreased by 13.06% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.56% and the profit decreased by 28.89%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.81% q-o-q & increased by 11.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 38.48% q-o-q & decreased by 18.79% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.01 for Q1 which decreased by 13.01% Y-o-Y.
TTK Prestige has delivered 2.28% return in the last 1 week, 16.92% return in last 6 months and 22.8% YTD return.
Currently, TTK Prestige has a market cap of ₹12618.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹935.95 & ₹647.15 respectively.
As of 27 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.
TTK Prestige Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|587.93
|622.56
|-5.56%
|587.62
|+0.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|72.02
|63.84
|+12.81%
|64.6
|+11.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.2
|16.62
|+3.49%
|14.74
|+16.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|550.68
|562.01
|-2.02%
|541.75
|+1.65%
|Operating Income
|37.25
|60.55
|-38.48%
|45.87
|-18.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|55.03
|74.52
|-26.15%
|64.25
|-14.35%
|Net Income
|41.75
|58.71
|-28.89%
|48.02
|-13.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.01
|4.24
|-29.01%
|3.46
|-13.01%
