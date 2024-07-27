TTK Prestige Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 13.06% YOY

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
TTK Prestige Q1 Results Live : TTK Prestige declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 0.05% & the profit decreased by 13.06% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.56% and the profit decreased by 28.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.81% q-o-q & increased by 11.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 38.48% q-o-q & decreased by 18.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.01 for Q1 which decreased by 13.01% Y-o-Y.

TTK Prestige has delivered 2.28% return in the last 1 week, 16.92% return in last 6 months and 22.8% YTD return.

Currently, TTK Prestige has a market cap of 12618.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of 935.95 & 647.15 respectively.

As of 27 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

TTK Prestige Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue587.93622.56-5.56%587.62+0.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total72.0263.84+12.81%64.6+11.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.216.62+3.49%14.74+16.69%
Total Operating Expense550.68562.01-2.02%541.75+1.65%
Operating Income37.2560.55-38.48%45.87-18.79%
Net Income Before Taxes55.0374.52-26.15%64.25-14.35%
Net Income41.7558.71-28.89%48.02-13.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.014.24-29.01%3.46-13.01%
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
