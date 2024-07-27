TTK Prestige Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 13.06% YOY

TTK Prestige Q1 Results Live : TTK Prestige declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 0.05% & the profit decreased by 13.06% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.56% and the profit decreased by 28.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.81% q-o-q & increased by 11.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 38.48% q-o-q & decreased by 18.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.01 for Q1 which decreased by 13.01% Y-o-Y.

TTK Prestige has delivered 2.28% return in the last 1 week, 16.92% return in last 6 months and 22.8% YTD return.

Currently, TTK Prestige has a market cap of ₹12618.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹935.95 & ₹647.15 respectively.

As of 27 Jul, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

TTK Prestige Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 587.93 622.56 -5.56% 587.62 +0.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 72.02 63.84 +12.81% 64.6 +11.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.2 16.62 +3.49% 14.74 +16.69% Total Operating Expense 550.68 562.01 -2.02% 541.75 +1.65% Operating Income 37.25 60.55 -38.48% 45.87 -18.79% Net Income Before Taxes 55.03 74.52 -26.15% 64.25 -14.35% Net Income 41.75 58.71 -28.89% 48.02 -13.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.01 4.24 -29.01% 3.46 -13.01%