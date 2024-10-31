TTK Prestige Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.8% YOY

TTK Prestige Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.82% YoY & profit decreased by 10.8% YoY.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 11:57 AM IST
TTK Prestige Q2 Results Live
TTK Prestige Q2 Results Live

TTK Prestige Q2 Results Live : TTK Prestige declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 2.82% year-over-year. However, the company faced a profit decline of 10.8% compared to the same period last year. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed significant growth, rising by 27.58%, and profit also increased by 26.63%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses witnessed a rise of 9.69% quarter-over-quarter and 13.33% year-over-year, impacting the bottom line. Despite the uptick in revenue, the increased costs have put pressure on profitability.

Operating income reflected a contrasting trend, up by 48.08% quarter-over-quarter but down 15.02% year-over-year. This indicates fluctuations in operational efficiency amidst varying market conditions.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.82, which represents a decline of 10.75% year-over-year. This decline in EPS aligns with the overall trend of reduced profitability despite revenue growth.

In terms of stock performance, TTK Prestige has delivered a 2.91% return over the past week, a robust 24.41% return over the last six months, and a 17.9% year-to-date return, suggesting resilience in its stock despite recent profit challenges.

Currently, TTK Prestige holds a market capitalization of 11,969.43 Crores, with a 52-week high of 1,025 and a low of 647.15. These figures reflect the volatility and investor sentiment surrounding the company.

Analyst coverage as of 31 Oct, 2024, shows mixed sentiments with one 'Sell' rating, four 'Hold' ratings, and one 'Strong Buy' rating among the six analysts following the company. The consensus recommendation remains a 'Hold', indicating cautious optimism as investors await further clarity on future performance.

TTK Prestige Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue750.06587.93+27.58%729.47+2.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7972.02+9.69%69.71+13.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.3317.2+0.76%15.92+8.86%
Total Operating Expense694.9550.68+26.19%664.56+4.57%
Operating Income55.1637.25+48.08%64.91-15.02%
Net Income Before Taxes70.455.03+27.93%79.51-11.46%
Net Income52.8741.75+26.63%59.27-10.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.823.01+26.91%4.28-10.75%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹52.87Cr
₹750.06Cr
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:57 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTTK Prestige Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.8% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.10
    11:58 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.55 (-0.23%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.00
    11:58 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    13.85 (3.24%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    181.25
    11:58 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    3.7 (2.08%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.85
    11:58 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,898.25
    11:51 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    100.5 (3.59%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,327.95
    11:51 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    38.45 (2.98%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    702.40
    11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -61.75 (-8.08%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    615.75
    11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -42.95 (-6.52%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    Persistent Systems share price

    5,350.05
    11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    -266.5 (-4.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,558.10
    11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    140.65 (9.92%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,600.20
    11:50 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    117.95 (7.96%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,647.65
    11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    240.55 (7.06%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,734.75
    11:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
    159.15 (6.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,185.00710.00
      Chennai
      81,191.00710.00
      Delhi
      81,343.00710.00
      Kolkata
      81,195.00710.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.