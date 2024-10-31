Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TTK Prestige Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.8% YOY

TTK Prestige Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.8% YOY

TTK Prestige Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.82% YoY & profit decreased by 10.8% YoY.

TTK Prestige Q2 Results Live

TTK Prestige Q2 Results Live : TTK Prestige declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 2.82% year-over-year. However, the company faced a profit decline of 10.8% compared to the same period last year. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed significant growth, rising by 27.58%, and profit also increased by 26.63%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses witnessed a rise of 9.69% quarter-over-quarter and 13.33% year-over-year, impacting the bottom line. Despite the uptick in revenue, the increased costs have put pressure on profitability.

Operating income reflected a contrasting trend, up by 48.08% quarter-over-quarter but down 15.02% year-over-year. This indicates fluctuations in operational efficiency amidst varying market conditions.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.82, which represents a decline of 10.75% year-over-year. This decline in EPS aligns with the overall trend of reduced profitability despite revenue growth.

In terms of stock performance, TTK Prestige has delivered a 2.91% return over the past week, a robust 24.41% return over the last six months, and a 17.9% year-to-date return, suggesting resilience in its stock despite recent profit challenges.

Currently, TTK Prestige holds a market capitalization of 11,969.43 Crores, with a 52-week high of 1,025 and a low of 647.15. These figures reflect the volatility and investor sentiment surrounding the company.

Analyst coverage as of 31 Oct, 2024, shows mixed sentiments with one 'Sell' rating, four 'Hold' ratings, and one 'Strong Buy' rating among the six analysts following the company. The consensus recommendation remains a 'Hold', indicating cautious optimism as investors await further clarity on future performance.

TTK Prestige Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue750.06587.93+27.58%729.47+2.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7972.02+9.69%69.71+13.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.3317.2+0.76%15.92+8.86%
Total Operating Expense694.9550.68+26.19%664.56+4.57%
Operating Income55.1637.25+48.08%64.91-15.02%
Net Income Before Taxes70.455.03+27.93%79.51-11.46%
Net Income52.8741.75+26.63%59.27-10.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.823.01+26.91%4.28-10.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹52.87Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹750.06Cr

