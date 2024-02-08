TTK Prestige Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.51% YoY

TTK Prestige declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.28% & the profit increased by 8.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.22% and the profit increased by 5.42%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.88% q-o-q & increased by 22.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.62% q-o-q & increased by 0.94% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.51 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 8.67% Y-o-Y.

TTK Prestige has delivered 0.49% return in the last 1 week, 1.88% return in the last 6 months, and 6.38% YTD return.

Currently, TTK Prestige has a market cap of ₹10931.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹832.7 & ₹652.35 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

TTK Prestige Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 738.4 729.47 +1.22% 694.76 +6.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 68.4 69.71 -1.88% 55.89 +22.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.13 15.92 +7.6% 12.7 +34.88% Total Operating Expense 670.49 664.56 +0.89% 627.48 +6.85% Operating Income 67.91 64.91 +4.62% 67.28 +0.94% Net Income Before Taxes 82.89 79.51 +4.25% 77.45 +7.02% Net Income 62.48 59.27 +5.42% 57.58 +8.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.51 4.28 +5.37% 4.15 +8.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹62.48Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹738.4Cr

