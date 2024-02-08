TTK Prestige Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.51% YoY

TTK Prestige declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.28% & the profit increased by 8.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.22% and the profit increased by 5.42%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.88% q-o-q & increased by 22.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.62% q-o-q & increased by 0.94% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.51 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 8.67% Y-o-Y.
TTK Prestige has delivered 0.49% return in the last 1 week, 1.88% return in the last 6 months, and 6.38% YTD return.
Currently, TTK Prestige has a market cap of ₹10931.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹832.7 & ₹652.35 respectively.
As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
TTK Prestige Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|738.4
|729.47
|+1.22%
|694.76
|+6.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|68.4
|69.71
|-1.88%
|55.89
|+22.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.13
|15.92
|+7.6%
|12.7
|+34.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|670.49
|664.56
|+0.89%
|627.48
|+6.85%
|Operating Income
|67.91
|64.91
|+4.62%
|67.28
|+0.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|82.89
|79.51
|+4.25%
|77.45
|+7.02%
|Net Income
|62.48
|59.27
|+5.42%
|57.58
|+8.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.51
|4.28
|+5.37%
|4.15
|+8.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹62.48Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹738.4Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!