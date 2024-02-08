Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TTK Prestige Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.51% YoY

TTK Prestige Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.51% YoY

Livemint

TTK Prestige Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 6.28% YoY & profit increased by 8.51% YoY

TTK Prestige Q3 FY24 Results Live

TTK Prestige declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.28% & the profit increased by 8.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.22% and the profit increased by 5.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.88% q-o-q & increased by 22.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.62% q-o-q & increased by 0.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.51 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 8.67% Y-o-Y.

TTK Prestige has delivered 0.49% return in the last 1 week, 1.88% return in the last 6 months, and 6.38% YTD return.

Currently, TTK Prestige has a market cap of 10931.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 832.7 & 652.35 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

TTK Prestige Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue738.4729.47+1.22%694.76+6.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.469.71-1.88%55.89+22.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.1315.92+7.6%12.7+34.88%
Total Operating Expense670.49664.56+0.89%627.48+6.85%
Operating Income67.9164.91+4.62%67.28+0.94%
Net Income Before Taxes82.8979.51+4.25%77.45+7.02%
Net Income62.4859.27+5.42%57.58+8.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.514.28+5.37%4.15+8.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹62.48Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹738.4Cr

