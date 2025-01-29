TTK Prestige Q3 Results 2025:TTK Prestige declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a decrease in topline by 1.51% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit drop of 6.45% YoY, amounting to ₹58.45 crore and revenue of ₹727.23 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.04%, while profit saw a positive increase of 10.55%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses also reflected a decline of 12.92% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 0.57% YoY.

TTK Prestige Q3 Results

The operating income for TTK Prestige was up by 12.22% q-o-q, although it decreased by 8.85% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹4.27, which is a decrease of 5.32% YoY.

TTK Prestige has experienced a -2.07% return in the past week, a -21.37% return over the last six months, and a -9.07% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, TTK Prestige holds a market cap of ₹10085.68 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1025 and a low of ₹647.15.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, among six analysts covering the company, one has issued a Sell rating, four have given Hold ratings, and one has provided a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation was to Hold.

TTK Prestige Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 727.23 750.06 -3.04% 738.4 -1.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 68.79 79 -12.92% 68.4 +0.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.48 17.33 +0.87% 17.13 +2.04% Total Operating Expense 665.33 694.9 -4.26% 670.49 -0.77% Operating Income 61.9 55.16 +12.22% 67.91 -8.85% Net Income Before Taxes 75.19 70.4 +6.8% 82.89 -9.29% Net Income 58.45 52.87 +10.55% 62.48 -6.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.27 3.82 +11.78% 4.51 -5.32%