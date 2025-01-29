TTK Prestige Q3 Results 2025:TTK Prestige declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a decrease in topline by 1.51% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit drop of 6.45% YoY, amounting to ₹58.45 crore and revenue of ₹727.23 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.04%, while profit saw a positive increase of 10.55%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses also reflected a decline of 12.92% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 0.57% YoY.
The operating income for TTK Prestige was up by 12.22% q-o-q, although it decreased by 8.85% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹4.27, which is a decrease of 5.32% YoY.
TTK Prestige has experienced a -2.07% return in the past week, a -21.37% return over the last six months, and a -9.07% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, TTK Prestige holds a market cap of ₹10085.68 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1025 and a low of ₹647.15.
As of 29 Jan, 2025, among six analysts covering the company, one has issued a Sell rating, four have given Hold ratings, and one has provided a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation was to Hold.
TTK Prestige Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|727.23
|750.06
|-3.04%
|738.4
|-1.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|68.79
|79
|-12.92%
|68.4
|+0.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.48
|17.33
|+0.87%
|17.13
|+2.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|665.33
|694.9
|-4.26%
|670.49
|-0.77%
|Operating Income
|61.9
|55.16
|+12.22%
|67.91
|-8.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|75.19
|70.4
|+6.8%
|82.89
|-9.29%
|Net Income
|58.45
|52.87
|+10.55%
|62.48
|-6.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.27
|3.82
|+11.78%
|4.51
|-5.32%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.