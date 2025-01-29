TTK Prestige Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 6.45% YOY

TTK Prestige Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 1.51% YoY & profit decreased by 6.45% YoY, profit at 58.45 crore and revenue at 727.23 crore

Livemint
Published29 Jan 2025
TTK Prestige Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

TTK Prestige Q3 Results 2025:TTK Prestige declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a decrease in topline by 1.51% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit drop of 6.45% YoY, amounting to 58.45 crore and revenue of 727.23 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.04%, while profit saw a positive increase of 10.55%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses also reflected a decline of 12.92% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 0.57% YoY.

TTK Prestige Q3 Results

The operating income for TTK Prestige was up by 12.22% q-o-q, although it decreased by 8.85% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 4.27, which is a decrease of 5.32% YoY.

TTK Prestige has experienced a -2.07% return in the past week, a -21.37% return over the last six months, and a -9.07% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, TTK Prestige holds a market cap of 10085.68 crore, with a 52-week high of 1025 and a low of 647.15.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, among six analysts covering the company, one has issued a Sell rating, four have given Hold ratings, and one has provided a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation was to Hold.

TTK Prestige Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue727.23750.06-3.04%738.4-1.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.7979-12.92%68.4+0.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.4817.33+0.87%17.13+2.04%
Total Operating Expense665.33694.9-4.26%670.49-0.77%
Operating Income61.955.16+12.22%67.91-8.85%
Net Income Before Taxes75.1970.4+6.8%82.89-9.29%
Net Income58.4552.87+10.55%62.48-6.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.273.82+11.78%4.51-5.32%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

