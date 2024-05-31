TTK Prestige Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.24% YOY

TTK Prestige Q4 Results Live : TTK Prestige declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1.9% & the profit decreased by 1.24% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.69% and the profit decreased by 6.03%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.67% q-o-q & decreased by 5.42% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 10.84% q-o-q & decreased by 5.66% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.24 for Q4 which decreased by 1.09% Y-o-Y.
TTK Prestige has delivered -0.98% return in the last 1 week, -7.44% return in the last 6 months and -4.99% YTD return.
Currently, TTK Prestige has a market cap of ₹9762.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹832.7 & ₹666 respectively.
As of 31 May, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 May, 2024, was to Hold.
TTK Prestige Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|622.56
|738.4
|-15.69%
|610.97
|+1.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|63.84
|68.4
|-6.67%
|67.5
|-5.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.62
|17.13
|-2.98%
|16.08
|+3.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|562.01
|670.49
|-16.18%
|546.79
|+2.78%
|Operating Income
|60.55
|67.91
|-10.84%
|64.18
|-5.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|74.52
|82.89
|-10.1%
|78.07
|-4.55%
|Net Income
|58.71
|62.48
|-6.03%
|59.45
|-1.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.24
|4.51
|-5.99%
|4.29
|-1.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹58.71Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹622.56Cr
