TTK Prestige Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.24% YOY

TTK Prestige Q4 Results Live : TTK Prestige declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1.9% & the profit decreased by 1.24% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.69% and the profit decreased by 6.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.67% q-o-q & decreased by 5.42% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.84% q-o-q & decreased by 5.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.24 for Q4 which decreased by 1.09% Y-o-Y.

TTK Prestige has delivered -0.98% return in the last 1 week, -7.44% return in the last 6 months and -4.99% YTD return.

Currently, TTK Prestige has a market cap of ₹9762.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹832.7 & ₹666 respectively.

As of 31 May, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 May, 2024, was to Hold.

TTK Prestige Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 622.56 738.4 -15.69% 610.97 +1.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 63.84 68.4 -6.67% 67.5 -5.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.62 17.13 -2.98% 16.08 +3.36% Total Operating Expense 562.01 670.49 -16.18% 546.79 +2.78% Operating Income 60.55 67.91 -10.84% 64.18 -5.66% Net Income Before Taxes 74.52 82.89 -10.1% 78.07 -4.55% Net Income 58.71 62.48 -6.03% 59.45 -1.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.24 4.51 -5.99% 4.29 -1.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹58.71Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹622.56Cr

