Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TTK Prestige Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.24% YOY

TTK Prestige Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.24% YOY

Livemint

TTK Prestige Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.9% YoY & profit decreased by 1.24% YoY

TTK Prestige Q4 Results Live

TTK Prestige Q4 Results Live : TTK Prestige declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 1.9% & the profit decreased by 1.24% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.69% and the profit decreased by 6.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.67% q-o-q & decreased by 5.42% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.84% q-o-q & decreased by 5.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.24 for Q4 which decreased by 1.09% Y-o-Y.

TTK Prestige has delivered -0.98% return in the last 1 week, -7.44% return in the last 6 months and -4.99% YTD return.

Currently, TTK Prestige has a market cap of 9762.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of 832.7 & 666 respectively.

As of 31 May, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 May, 2024, was to Hold.

TTK Prestige Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue622.56738.4-15.69%610.97+1.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total63.8468.4-6.67%67.5-5.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.6217.13-2.98%16.08+3.36%
Total Operating Expense562.01670.49-16.18%546.79+2.78%
Operating Income60.5567.91-10.84%64.18-5.66%
Net Income Before Taxes74.5282.89-10.1%78.07-4.55%
Net Income58.7162.48-6.03%59.45-1.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.244.51-5.99%4.29-1.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹58.71Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹622.56Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.