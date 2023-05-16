Home/ Companies / Company Results/  Tube Investments net profit zooms 74%
Back

MUMBAI : Chennai-based Murugappa Group-promoted engineering firm Tube Investments of India Ltd (TII), on Monday, reported a 74.4% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter at 311.8 crore.

The firm, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing precision steel tubes, steel strips, car doorframes, automotive and industrial chains and bicycles, on Monday said in an exchange filing that the growth came on the back of a strong performance in engineering and metal formed products.

The company’s consolidated revenues for the January-March period rose by 11.4% year-on-year to 3,778.24 crore as compared to 3,392.93 crore in the same period of last year.

Tube Investments’ shares fell almost 4% to 2,645.30 on BSE, even as the company’s board approved a dividend of 1.50 per share for FY23.

“Engineering and metal formed products businesses continued their good performance in the fourth quarter as well. The bicycle industry continues to suffer from contraction in demand and our bicycle business worked towards cost reduction and improving operational efficiency through kaizen improvement," said M.A.M Arunachalam, chairman, Tube Investments.

“The company has delivered excellent performance in both profits and profitability. Our subsidiaries viz CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd and Shanthi Gears Ltd have registered strong performance and delivered strong results across all segments," added Arunachalam.

During the March quarter, the company has taken an impairment loss of 29.27 crore, primarily due to a write-down of property, plant, and equipment.

For the financial year ended March, TII’s consolidated net profit grew by 24% to 955.58 crore and consolidated revenue grew by 20% to 14,964.7 crore.

The company’s board, on Monday, also approved a long-term borrowing of up to 300 crore by way of term loan or through non-convertible debentures, primarily to meet the company’s fund requirements for FY2023-24.

Tube Investments’ engineering business recorded a 1.4% growth in the March quarter revenue at 1,044 crore as compared to 1,030 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company’s mobility business revenue slumped 37% to 155 crore in the March quarter from 249 crore in same quarter of FY22.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout