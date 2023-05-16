Tube Investments net profit zooms 74%2 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 01:27 AM IST
The company’s consolidated revenues for the January-March period rose by 11.4% year-on-year to ₹3,778.24 crore as compared to ₹3,392.93 crore in the same period of last year.
MUMBAI : Chennai-based Murugappa Group-promoted engineering firm Tube Investments of India Ltd (TII), on Monday, reported a 74.4% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter at ₹311.8 crore.
