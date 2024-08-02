Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tube Investments Of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.77% YOY

Tube Investments Of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.77% YOY

Livemint

Tube Investments Of India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.45% YoY & profit increased by 4.77% YoY

Tube Investments Of India Q1 Results Live

Tube Investments Of India Q1 Results Live : Tube Investments Of India declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 17.45% & the profit increased by 4.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.96% and the profit increased by 18.84%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.35% q-o-q & increased by 24.2% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 24.7% q-o-q & increased by 20.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.63 for Q1 which increased by 3.42% Y-o-Y.

Tube Investments Of India has delivered 1.49% return in the last 1 week, 8.22% return in last 6 months and 15.48% YTD return.

Currently the Tube Investments Of India has a market cap of 80046.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4681.7 & 2758 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Tube Investments Of India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4577.924490.11+1.96%3897.66+17.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total416.08406.54+2.35%335+24.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization113.63118.53-4.13%109.08+4.17%
Total Operating Expense4163.034157.4+0.14%3553.01+17.17%
Operating Income414.89332.71+24.7%344.65+20.38%
Net Income Before Taxes463.77394.82+17.46%382.29+21.31%
Net Income225.23189.53+18.84%214.97+4.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.6310.02+16.1%11.24+3.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹225.23Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹4577.92Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.