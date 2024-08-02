Tube Investments Of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.77% YOY

Tube Investments Of India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.45% YoY & profit increased by 4.77% YoY

Tube Investments Of India Q1 Results Live : Tube Investments Of India declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 17.45% & the profit increased by 4.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.96% and the profit increased by 18.84%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.35% q-o-q & increased by 24.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.63 for Q1 which increased by 3.42% Y-o-Y.

Tube Investments Of India has delivered 1.49% return in the last 1 week, 8.22% return in last 6 months and 15.48% YTD return.

Currently the Tube Investments Of India has a market cap of ₹80046.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4681.7 & ₹2758 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Tube Investments Of India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4577.92 4490.11 +1.96% 3897.66 +17.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 416.08 406.54 +2.35% 335 +24.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 113.63 118.53 -4.13% 109.08 +4.17% Total Operating Expense 4163.03 4157.4 +0.14% 3553.01 +17.17% Operating Income 414.89 332.71 +24.7% 344.65 +20.38% Net Income Before Taxes 463.77 394.82 +17.46% 382.29 +21.31% Net Income 225.23 189.53 +18.84% 214.97 +4.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.63 10.02 +16.1% 11.24 +3.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹225.23Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹4577.92Cr

