Tube Investments Of India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.77% YOY

Tube Investments Of India Q1 Results Live : Tube Investments Of India declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 17.45% & the profit increased by 4.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.96% and the profit increased by 18.84%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.35% q-o-q & increased by 24.2% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 24.7% q-o-q & increased by 20.38% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.63 for Q1 which increased by 3.42% Y-o-Y.
Tube Investments Of India has delivered 1.49% return in the last 1 week, 8.22% return in last 6 months and 15.48% YTD return.
Currently the Tube Investments Of India has a market cap of ₹80046.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4681.7 & ₹2758 respectively.
As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Tube Investments Of India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4577.92
|4490.11
|+1.96%
|3897.66
|+17.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|416.08
|406.54
|+2.35%
|335
|+24.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|113.63
|118.53
|-4.13%
|109.08
|+4.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|4163.03
|4157.4
|+0.14%
|3553.01
|+17.17%
|Operating Income
|414.89
|332.71
|+24.7%
|344.65
|+20.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|463.77
|394.82
|+17.46%
|382.29
|+21.31%
|Net Income
|225.23
|189.53
|+18.84%
|214.97
|+4.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.63
|10.02
|+16.1%
|11.24
|+3.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹225.23Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹4577.92Cr
