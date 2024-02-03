Tube Investments Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 125.26% YOY

Tube Investments Of India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.48% & the profit increased by 125.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.52% and the profit increased by 101.64%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.03% q-o-q & increased by 27.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.42% q-o-q & decreased by 19.12% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.41 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 103.95% Y-o-Y.

Tube Investments Of India has delivered -5.66% return in the last 1 week, 23.65% return in last 6 months and 6.71% YTD return.

Currently the Tube Investments Of India has a market cap of ₹73083.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4125 & ₹2375 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Tube Investments Of India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4196.94 4305.62 -2.52% 3666.1 +14.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 378.51 367.39 +3.03% 297.95 +27.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 123.33 118.15 +4.38% 96.06 +28.39% Total Operating Expense 3851.26 3842.13 +0.24% 3238.68 +18.91% Operating Income 345.68 463.49 -25.42% 427.42 -19.12% Net Income Before Taxes 390.34 511.78 -23.73% 462.93 -15.68% Net Income 531.06 263.37 +101.64% 235.75 +125.26% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.41 14.73 -102.8% 10.43 -103.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹531.06Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4196.94Cr

