Tube Investments Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 125.26% YOY

Tube Investments Of India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.48% & the profit increased by 125.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.52% and the profit increased by 101.64%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.03% q-o-q & increased by 27.04% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 25.42% q-o-q & decreased by 19.12% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.41 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 103.95% Y-o-Y.
Tube Investments Of India has delivered -5.66% return in the last 1 week, 23.65% return in last 6 months and 6.71% YTD return.
Currently the Tube Investments Of India has a market cap of ₹73083.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4125 & ₹2375 respectively.
As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Tube Investments Of India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4196.94
|4305.62
|-2.52%
|3666.1
|+14.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|378.51
|367.39
|+3.03%
|297.95
|+27.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|123.33
|118.15
|+4.38%
|96.06
|+28.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|3851.26
|3842.13
|+0.24%
|3238.68
|+18.91%
|Operating Income
|345.68
|463.49
|-25.42%
|427.42
|-19.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|390.34
|511.78
|-23.73%
|462.93
|-15.68%
|Net Income
|531.06
|263.37
|+101.64%
|235.75
|+125.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.41
|14.73
|-102.8%
|10.43
|-103.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹531.06Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4196.94Cr
