Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tube Investments Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 125.26% YOY

Tube Investments Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 125.26% YOY

Livemint

Tube Investments Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.48% YoY & profit increasedby 125.26% YoY

Tube Investments Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tube Investments Of India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.48% & the profit increased by 125.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.52% and the profit increased by 101.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.03% q-o-q & increased by 27.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.42% q-o-q & decreased by 19.12% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.41 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 103.95% Y-o-Y.

Tube Investments Of India has delivered -5.66% return in the last 1 week, 23.65% return in last 6 months and 6.71% YTD return.

Currently the Tube Investments Of India has a market cap of 73083.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4125 & 2375 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Tube Investments Of India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4196.944305.62-2.52%3666.1+14.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total378.51367.39+3.03%297.95+27.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization123.33118.15+4.38%96.06+28.39%
Total Operating Expense3851.263842.13+0.24%3238.68+18.91%
Operating Income345.68463.49-25.42%427.42-19.12%
Net Income Before Taxes390.34511.78-23.73%462.93-15.68%
Net Income531.06263.37+101.64%235.75+125.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.4114.73-102.8%10.43-103.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹531.06Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4196.94Cr

