Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tube Investments Of India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 39.13% YOY

Tube Investments Of India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 39.13% YOY

Livemint

Tube Investments Of India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 20.99% YoY & profit decreased by 39.13% YoY

Tube Investments Of India Q4 Results Live

Tube Investments Of India Q4 Results Live : Tube Investments Of India declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline increased by 20.99% & the profit decreased by 39.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.99% and the profit decreased by 64.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.41% q-o-q & increased by 32.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.75% q-o-q & decreased by 1.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.02 for Q4 which increased by 18.9% Y-o-Y.

Tube Investments Of India has delivered -1.95% return in the last 1 week, 24.36% return in last 6 months and 11.11% YTD return.

Currently the Tube Investments Of India has a market cap of 76107.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4162.5 & 2622.15 respectively.

As of 15 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Tube Investments Of India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4490.114196.94+6.99%3711.04+20.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total406.54378.51+7.41%306.36+32.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization118.53123.33-3.89%120.45-1.59%
Total Operating Expense4157.43851.26+7.95%3373.76+23.23%
Operating Income332.71345.68-3.75%337.28-1.35%
Net Income Before Taxes394.82390.34+1.15%368.53+7.13%
Net Income189.53531.06-64.31%311.38-39.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.02-0.41+2532.31%8.42+18.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹189.53Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4490.11Cr

