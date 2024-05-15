Tube Investments Of India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 39.13% YOY

Tube Investments Of India Q4 Results Live : Tube Investments Of India declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline increased by 20.99% & the profit decreased by 39.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.99% and the profit decreased by 64.31%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.41% q-o-q & increased by 32.7% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.75% q-o-q & decreased by 1.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.02 for Q4 which increased by 18.9% Y-o-Y.
Tube Investments Of India has delivered -1.95% return in the last 1 week, 24.36% return in last 6 months and 11.11% YTD return.
Currently the Tube Investments Of India has a market cap of ₹76107.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4162.5 & ₹2622.15 respectively.
As of 15 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 15 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Tube Investments Of India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4490.11
|4196.94
|+6.99%
|3711.04
|+20.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|406.54
|378.51
|+7.41%
|306.36
|+32.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|118.53
|123.33
|-3.89%
|120.45
|-1.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|4157.4
|3851.26
|+7.95%
|3373.76
|+23.23%
|Operating Income
|332.71
|345.68
|-3.75%
|337.28
|-1.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|394.82
|390.34
|+1.15%
|368.53
|+7.13%
|Net Income
|189.53
|531.06
|-64.31%
|311.38
|-39.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.02
|-0.41
|+2532.31%
|8.42
|+18.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹189.53Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4490.11Cr
