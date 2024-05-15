Tube Investments Of India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 39.13% YOY

Tube Investments Of India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 20.99% YoY & profit decreased by 39.13% YoY

Tube Investments Of India Q4 Results Live : Tube Investments Of India declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline increased by 20.99% & the profit decreased by 39.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.99% and the profit decreased by 64.31%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.41% q-o-q & increased by 32.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.75% q-o-q & decreased by 1.35% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹10.02 for Q4 which increased by 18.9% Y-o-Y.

Tube Investments Of India has delivered -1.95% return in the last 1 week, 24.36% return in last 6 months and 11.11% YTD return.

Currently the Tube Investments Of India has a market cap of ₹76107.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4162.5 & ₹2622.15 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 May, 2024 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Tube Investments Of India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4490.11 4196.94 +6.99% 3711.04 +20.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 406.54 378.51 +7.41% 306.36 +32.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 118.53 123.33 -3.89% 120.45 -1.59% Total Operating Expense 4157.4 3851.26 +7.95% 3373.76 +23.23% Operating Income 332.71 345.68 -3.75% 337.28 -1.35% Net Income Before Taxes 394.82 390.34 +1.15% 368.53 +7.13% Net Income 189.53 531.06 -64.31% 311.38 -39.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.02 -0.41 +2532.31% 8.42 +18.9%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹189.53Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4490.11Cr

