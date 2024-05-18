Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TV Today Network Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 95.9% YOY

TV Today Network Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 95.9% YOY

Livemint

TV Today Network Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.42% YoY & profit increased by 95.9% YoY

TV Today Network Q4 Results Live

TV Today Network Q4 Results Live : TV Today Network declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline increased by 16.42% & the profit increased by 95.9% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.77% and the profit decreased by 60.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.18% q-o-q & increased by 14.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 75.74% q-o-q & increased by 497.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.52 for Q4 which increased by 17.3% Y-o-Y.

TV Today Network has delivered 2.51% return in the last 1 week, 9.95% return in the last 6 months and 7.56% YTD return.

Currently, TV Today Network has a market cap of 1374.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of 273.85 & 178.7 respectively.

As of 18 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

TV Today Network Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue252.79262.69-3.77%217.14+16.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total92.0294.07-2.18%80.55+14.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.310.57-2.55%10.33-0.29%
Total Operating Expense245.38232.14+5.7%215.9+13.65%
Operating Income7.4130.55-75.74%1.24+497.58%
Net Income Before Taxes15.7839.3-59.85%8.27+90.81%
Net Income11.4629.12-60.65%5.85+95.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.524.88-48.39%2.15+17.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11.46Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹252.79Cr

