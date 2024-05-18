TV Today Network Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 95.9% YOY

TV Today Network Q4 Results Live : TV Today Network declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline increased by 16.42% & the profit increased by 95.9% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.77% and the profit decreased by 60.65%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.18% q-o-q & increased by 14.24% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 75.74% q-o-q & increased by 497.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.52 for Q4 which increased by 17.3% Y-o-Y.
TV Today Network has delivered 2.51% return in the last 1 week, 9.95% return in the last 6 months and 7.56% YTD return.
Currently, TV Today Network has a market cap of ₹1374.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹273.85 & ₹178.7 respectively.
As of 18 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 18 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
TV Today Network Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|252.79
|262.69
|-3.77%
|217.14
|+16.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|92.02
|94.07
|-2.18%
|80.55
|+14.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.3
|10.57
|-2.55%
|10.33
|-0.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|245.38
|232.14
|+5.7%
|215.9
|+13.65%
|Operating Income
|7.41
|30.55
|-75.74%
|1.24
|+497.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.78
|39.3
|-59.85%
|8.27
|+90.81%
|Net Income
|11.46
|29.12
|-60.65%
|5.85
|+95.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.52
|4.88
|-48.39%
|2.15
|+17.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹11.46Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹252.79Cr
