TV Today Network Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 95.9% YOY

TV Today Network Q4 Results Live : TV Today Network declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline increased by 16.42% & the profit increased by 95.9% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.77% and the profit decreased by 60.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.18% q-o-q & increased by 14.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 75.74% q-o-q & increased by 497.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.52 for Q4 which increased by 17.3% Y-o-Y.

TV Today Network has delivered 2.51% return in the last 1 week, 9.95% return in the last 6 months and 7.56% YTD return.

Currently, TV Today Network has a market cap of ₹1374.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹273.85 & ₹178.7 respectively.

As of 18 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

TV Today Network Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 252.79 262.69 -3.77% 217.14 +16.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 92.02 94.07 -2.18% 80.55 +14.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.3 10.57 -2.55% 10.33 -0.29% Total Operating Expense 245.38 232.14 +5.7% 215.9 +13.65% Operating Income 7.41 30.55 -75.74% 1.24 +497.58% Net Income Before Taxes 15.78 39.3 -59.85% 8.27 +90.81% Net Income 11.46 29.12 -60.65% 5.85 +95.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.52 4.88 -48.39% 2.15 +17.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹11.46Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹252.79Cr

