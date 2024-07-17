TV18 Broadcast Q1 results : loss at ₹50.09Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.36% YoY

Livemint
First Published17 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
TV18 Broadcast Q1 Results Live : TV18 Broadcast declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.36% & the loss came at 50.09cr.

It is noteworthy that TV18 Broadcast had declared profit of 44.33cr in previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 31.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.17% q-o-q & increased by 0.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.46% q-o-q & decreased by 89.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.29 for Q1 which decreased by 211.54% Y-o-Y.

TV18 Broadcast has delivered -1.98% return in the last 1 week, -28.25% return in last 6 months and -13.76% YTD return.

Currently the TV18 Broadcast has a market cap of 7466.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of 68.7 & 38.65 respectively.

TV18 Broadcast Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3069.322329.58+31.75%3176.03-3.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total792.33693.98+14.17%784.98+0.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization68.8168.32+0.72%39.39+74.69%
Total Operating Expense3247.292559.11+26.89%3269.82-0.69%
Operating Income-177.97-229.53+22.46%-93.79-89.75%
Net Income Before Taxes-116.55-126.84+8.11%89.49-230.24%
Net Income-50.09-51.73+3.17%44.33-212.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.29-0.3+3.33%0.26-211.54%
