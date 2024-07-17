TV18 Broadcast Q1 results : loss at ₹50.09Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.36% YoY

TV18 Broadcast Q1 Results Live : TV18 Broadcast declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.36% & the loss came at ₹50.09cr.
It is noteworthy that TV18 Broadcast had declared profit of ₹44.33cr in previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 31.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.17% q-o-q & increased by 0.94% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 22.46% q-o-q & decreased by 89.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.29 for Q1 which decreased by 211.54% Y-o-Y.
TV18 Broadcast has delivered -1.98% return in the last 1 week, -28.25% return in last 6 months and -13.76% YTD return.
Currently the TV18 Broadcast has a market cap of ₹7466.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹68.7 & ₹38.65 respectively.
TV18 Broadcast Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3069.32
|2329.58
|+31.75%
|3176.03
|-3.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|792.33
|693.98
|+14.17%
|784.98
|+0.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|68.81
|68.32
|+0.72%
|39.39
|+74.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|3247.29
|2559.11
|+26.89%
|3269.82
|-0.69%
|Operating Income
|-177.97
|-229.53
|+22.46%
|-93.79
|-89.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-116.55
|-126.84
|+8.11%
|89.49
|-230.24%
|Net Income
|-50.09
|-51.73
|+3.17%
|44.33
|-212.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.29
|-0.3
|+3.33%
|0.26
|-211.54%