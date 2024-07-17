Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TV18 Broadcast Q1 results : loss at 50.09Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.36% YoY

TV18 Broadcast Q1 results : loss at ₹50.09Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.36% YoY

Livemint

TV18 Broadcast Q1 results : Revenue decreased by 3.36% YoY & loss at 50.09Cr

TV18 Broadcast Q1 Results Live

TV18 Broadcast Q1 Results Live : TV18 Broadcast declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.36% & the loss came at 50.09cr.

It is noteworthy that TV18 Broadcast had declared profit of 44.33cr in previous fiscal year same period.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 31.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.17% q-o-q & increased by 0.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.46% q-o-q & decreased by 89.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.29 for Q1 which decreased by 211.54% Y-o-Y.

TV18 Broadcast has delivered -1.98% return in the last 1 week, -28.25% return in last 6 months and -13.76% YTD return.

Currently the TV18 Broadcast has a market cap of 7466.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of 68.7 & 38.65 respectively.

TV18 Broadcast Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3069.322329.58+31.75%3176.03-3.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total792.33693.98+14.17%784.98+0.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization68.8168.32+0.72%39.39+74.69%
Total Operating Expense3247.292559.11+26.89%3269.82-0.69%
Operating Income-177.97-229.53+22.46%-93.79-89.75%
Net Income Before Taxes-116.55-126.84+8.11%89.49-230.24%
Net Income-50.09-51.73+3.17%44.33-212.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.29-0.3+3.33%0.26-211.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-50.09Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3069.32Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.