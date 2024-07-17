TV18 Broadcast Q1 results : loss at ₹50.09Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.36% YoY

TV18 Broadcast Q1 results : Revenue decreased by 3.36% YoY & loss at ₹ 50.09Cr

TV18 Broadcast Q1 Results Live : TV18 Broadcast declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.36% & the loss came at ₹50.09cr.

It is noteworthy that TV18 Broadcast had declared profit of ₹44.33cr in previous fiscal year same period.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.17% q-o-q & increased by 0.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.46% q-o-q & decreased by 89.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.29 for Q1 which decreased by 211.54% Y-o-Y.

TV18 Broadcast has delivered -1.98% return in the last 1 week, -28.25% return in last 6 months and -13.76% YTD return.

Currently the TV18 Broadcast has a market cap of ₹7466.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹68.7 & ₹38.65 respectively.

TV18 Broadcast Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3069.32 2329.58 +31.75% 3176.03 -3.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 792.33 693.98 +14.17% 784.98 +0.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 68.81 68.32 +0.72% 39.39 +74.69% Total Operating Expense 3247.29 2559.11 +26.89% 3269.82 -0.69% Operating Income -177.97 -229.53 +22.46% -93.79 -89.75% Net Income Before Taxes -116.55 -126.84 +8.11% 89.49 -230.24% Net Income -50.09 -51.73 +3.17% 44.33 -212.99% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.29 -0.3 +3.33% 0.26 -211.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-50.09Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3069.32Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar