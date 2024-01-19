TV18 Broadcast Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 5.18% YoY & loss at 12.29Cr

TV18 Broadcast declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.18% & the loss came at ₹12.29cr. It is noteworthy that TV18 Broadcast had declared a profit of ₹41.64cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.58%.
The selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.74% q-o-q & increased by 9.11% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 22.9% q-o-q & decreased by 1254.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.07 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 129.17% Y-o-Y.
TV18 Broadcast has delivered 1.63% return in the last 1 week, 52.56% return in the last 6 months, and 29.6% YTD return.
Currently, TV18 Broadcast has a market cap of ₹11220.49 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹68.55 & ₹27.35 respectively.
TV18 Broadcast Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1676.19
|1794.17
|-6.58%
|1767.71
|-5.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|662.66
|651.3
|+1.74%
|607.31
|+9.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|45.56
|50.12
|-9.1%
|32.72
|+39.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|1867.54
|2042.34
|-8.56%
|1781.84
|+4.81%
|Operating Income
|-191.35
|-248.17
|+22.9%
|-14.13
|-1254.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-50.17
|-71.54
|+29.87%
|24.22
|-307.14%
|Net Income
|-12.29
|-28.92
|+57.5%
|41.64
|-129.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.07
|-0.17
|+58.82%
|0.24
|-129.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-12.29Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1676.19Cr
