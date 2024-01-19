TV18 Broadcast Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 5.18% YoY & loss at 12.29Cr

TV18 Broadcast declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.18% & the loss came at ₹12.29cr. It is noteworthy that TV18 Broadcast had declared a profit of ₹41.64cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.58%.

The selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.74% q-o-q & increased by 9.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.9% q-o-q & decreased by 1254.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.07 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 129.17% Y-o-Y.

TV18 Broadcast has delivered 1.63% return in the last 1 week, 52.56% return in the last 6 months, and 29.6% YTD return.

Currently, TV18 Broadcast has a market cap of ₹11220.49 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹68.55 & ₹27.35 respectively.

TV18 Broadcast Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1676.19 1794.17 -6.58% 1767.71 -5.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 662.66 651.3 +1.74% 607.31 +9.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 45.56 50.12 -9.1% 32.72 +39.24% Total Operating Expense 1867.54 2042.34 -8.56% 1781.84 +4.81% Operating Income -191.35 -248.17 +22.9% -14.13 -1254.21% Net Income Before Taxes -50.17 -71.54 +29.87% 24.22 -307.14% Net Income -12.29 -28.92 +57.5% 41.64 -129.51% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.07 -0.17 +58.82% 0.24 -129.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-12.29Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1676.19Cr

