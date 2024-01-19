Hello User
TV18 Broadcast Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 5.18% YoY & loss at 12.29Cr

TV18 Broadcast Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 5.18% YoY & loss at 12.29Cr

Livemint

TV18 Broadcast declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.18% & the loss came at 12.29cr.

TV18 Broadcast Q3 FY24 Results Live

TV18 Broadcast declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.18% & the loss came at 12.29cr. It is noteworthy that TV18 Broadcast had declared a profit of 41.64cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.58%.

The selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.74% q-o-q & increased by 9.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.9% q-o-q & decreased by 1254.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.07 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 129.17% Y-o-Y.

TV18 Broadcast has delivered 1.63% return in the last 1 week, 52.56% return in the last 6 months, and 29.6% YTD return.

Currently, TV18 Broadcast has a market cap of 11220.49 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 68.55 & 27.35 respectively.

TV18 Broadcast Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1676.191794.17-6.58%1767.71-5.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total662.66651.3+1.74%607.31+9.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization45.5650.12-9.1%32.72+39.24%
Total Operating Expense1867.542042.34-8.56%1781.84+4.81%
Operating Income-191.35-248.17+22.9%-14.13-1254.21%
Net Income Before Taxes-50.17-71.54+29.87%24.22-307.14%
Net Income-12.29-28.92+57.5%41.64-129.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.07-0.17+58.82%0.24-129.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-12.29Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1676.19Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

