Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TV18 Broadcast Q4 FY24 results : loss at 51.73Cr, Revenue increased by 65.7% YoY

TV18 Broadcast Q4 FY24 results : loss at ₹51.73Cr, Revenue increased by 65.7% YoY

Livemint

TV18 Broadcast Q4 FY24 Results Live

TV18 Broadcast declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 65.7% & the loss came at 51.73cr. It is noteworthy that TV18 Broadcast had declared profit of 35.19cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 38.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.73% q-o-q & increased by 15.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 19.95% q-o-q & decreased by 644.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.3 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 243.89% Y-o-Y.

TV18 Broadcast has delivered -1.77% return in the last 1 week, 1.18% return in the last 6 months, and -6.63% YTD return.

Currently, TV18 Broadcast has a market cap of 8083.21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 68.7 & 28.2 respectively.

TV18 Broadcast Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2329.581676.19+38.98%1405.9+65.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total693.98662.66+4.73%601.4+15.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization68.3245.56+49.96%35.04+94.98%
Total Operating Expense2559.111867.54+37.03%1363.78+87.65%
Operating Income-229.53-191.35-19.95%42.12-644.94%
Net Income Before Taxes-126.84-50.17-152.82%32.67-488.25%
Net Income-51.73-12.29-320.91%35.19-247%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.3-0.07-328.57%0.21-243.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-51.73Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2329.58Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

