TV18 Broadcast Q4 FY24 results : loss at ₹51.73Cr, Revenue increased by 65.7% YoY

TV18 Broadcast declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 65.7% & the loss came at ₹51.73cr. It is noteworthy that TV18 Broadcast had declared profit of ₹35.19cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 38.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.73% q-o-q & increased by 15.39% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 19.95% q-o-q & decreased by 644.94% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.3 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 243.89% Y-o-Y.
TV18 Broadcast has delivered -1.77% return in the last 1 week, 1.18% return in the last 6 months, and -6.63% YTD return.
Currently, TV18 Broadcast has a market cap of ₹8083.21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹68.7 & ₹28.2 respectively.
TV18 Broadcast Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2329.58
|1676.19
|+38.98%
|1405.9
|+65.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|693.98
|662.66
|+4.73%
|601.4
|+15.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|68.32
|45.56
|+49.96%
|35.04
|+94.98%
|Total Operating Expense
|2559.11
|1867.54
|+37.03%
|1363.78
|+87.65%
|Operating Income
|-229.53
|-191.35
|-19.95%
|42.12
|-644.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-126.84
|-50.17
|-152.82%
|32.67
|-488.25%
|Net Income
|-51.73
|-12.29
|-320.91%
|35.19
|-247%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.3
|-0.07
|-328.57%
|0.21
|-243.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-51.73Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2329.58Cr
