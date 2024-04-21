TV18 Broadcast Q4 FY24 results : loss at ₹51.73Cr, Revenue increased by 65.7% YoY

TV18 Broadcast Q4 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 65.7% YoY & loss at ₹ 51.73Cr

TV18 Broadcast declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 65.7% & the loss came at ₹51.73cr. It is noteworthy that TV18 Broadcast had declared profit of ₹35.19cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 38.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.73% q-o-q & increased by 15.39% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 19.95% q-o-q & decreased by 644.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.3 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 243.89% Y-o-Y.

TV18 Broadcast has delivered -1.77% return in the last 1 week, 1.18% return in the last 6 months, and -6.63% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, TV18 Broadcast has a market cap of ₹8083.21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹68.7 & ₹28.2 respectively.

TV18 Broadcast Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2329.58 1676.19 +38.98% 1405.9 +65.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 693.98 662.66 +4.73% 601.4 +15.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 68.32 45.56 +49.96% 35.04 +94.98% Total Operating Expense 2559.11 1867.54 +37.03% 1363.78 +87.65% Operating Income -229.53 -191.35 -19.95% 42.12 -644.94% Net Income Before Taxes -126.84 -50.17 -152.82% 32.67 -488.25% Net Income -51.73 -12.29 -320.91% 35.19 -247% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.3 -0.07 -328.57% 0.21 -243.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-51.73Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2329.58Cr

