TVS Electronics Q1 Results: Net profit declines 91% YoY to ₹32 lakh, revenue jumps by 3%1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 06:57 PM IST
TVS Electronics released their April to June quarter results on Saturday and posted a 91% decline in the net profits which plunged to ₹32 lakh during the Q1 compared to ₹3.8 crore during the same period last fiscal year. The revenue of the company jumped 3% during the quarter to ₹90.3 crore compared to ₹86.6 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.