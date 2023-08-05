TVS Electronics released their April to June quarter results on Saturday and posted a 91% decline in the net profits which plunged to ₹32 lakh during the Q1 compared to ₹3.8 crore during the same period last fiscal year. The revenue of the company jumped 3% during the quarter to ₹90.3 crore compared to ₹86.6 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Sequentially, the net profit of the company declined 78% from ₹1.51 crore during the January to March quarter in fiscal year 2023. The revenue of the company during the Q1FY23 stood at ₹85.11 crore.

Segment-wise, the net profit of TVS Electronics in the Product and Solutions segment declined from ₹1.31 crore during Q1FY23 to ₹1.12 crore during the period under review. The loss in the Customer Support Services narrowed from the loss of ₹(1.08) crore during Q1FY23 to ₹(88) lakh during the quarter ending June 2023.

Notably, during the previous quarter ending March 2023, TVS Electronics jumped out of loss in Customer Support Services segment and posted a profit of ₹1.13 crore.

In terms of revenue, the Product and Solutions segment growth to ₹64.52 crore as against ₹61.66 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. In the Customer Support Services segment, the company's revenue jumped marginally to ₹25.32 crore from ₹24.64 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.