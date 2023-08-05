Hello User
Home/ Companies / Company Results/  TVS Electronics Q1 Results: Net profit declines 91% YoY to 32 lakh, revenue jumps by 3%

TVS Electronics Q1 Results: Net profit declines 91% YoY to 32 lakh, revenue jumps by 3%

1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 06:57 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • TVS Electronics Q1 Results: The revenue of the company jumped 3% during the quarter to 90.3 crore compared to 86.6 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal

TVS Electronics Q1 Results were announced on Saturday

TVS Electronics released their April to June quarter results on Saturday and posted a 91% decline in the net profits which plunged to 32 lakh during the Q1 compared to 3.8 crore during the same period last fiscal year. The revenue of the company jumped 3% during the quarter to 90.3 crore compared to 86.6 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Sequentially, the net profit of the company declined 78% from 1.51 crore during the January to March quarter in fiscal year 2023. The revenue of the company during the Q1FY23 stood at 85.11 crore.

Segment-wise, the net profit of TVS Electronics in the Product and Solutions segment declined from 1.31 crore during Q1FY23 to 1.12 crore during the period under review. The loss in the Customer Support Services narrowed from the loss of (1.08) crore during Q1FY23 to (88) lakh during the quarter ending June 2023.

Notably, during the previous quarter ending March 2023, TVS Electronics jumped out of loss in Customer Support Services segment and posted a profit of 1.13 crore.

In terms of revenue, the Product and Solutions segment growth to 64.52 crore as against 61.66 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. In the Customer Support Services segment, the company's revenue jumped marginally to 25.32 crore from 24.64 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 06:57 PM IST
