TVS Holdings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.41% YOY

TVS Holdings Q1 Results Live : TVS Holdings declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.9% & the profit increased by 10.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.4% and the profit decreased by 6.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.22% q-o-q & increased by 5.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 286.33% q-o-q & decreased by 121.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹107.2 for Q1 which increased by 9.17% Y-o-Y.

TVS Holdings has delivered -0.92% return in the last 1 week, 54.76% return in last 6 months and 74.44% YTD return.

Currently the TVS Holdings has a market cap of ₹29817.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹14605.8 & ₹4399.14 respectively.

TVS Holdings Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9004.53 8793.42 +2.4% 9468.18 -4.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 957.28 884.56 +8.22% 907.58 +5.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 247.41 269.81 -8.3% 264.6 -6.5% Total Operating Expense 9212.76 8847.32 +4.13% 8490.06 +8.51% Operating Income -208.23 -53.9 -286.33% 978.12 -121.29% Net Income Before Taxes 732.28 742.99 -1.44% 610.71 +19.91% Net Income 216.89 232.23 -6.61% 196.44 +10.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 107.2 114.78 -6.6% 98.19 +9.17%