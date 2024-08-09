TVS Holdings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.41% YOY

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
TVS Holdings Q1 Results Live : TVS Holdings declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.9% & the profit increased by 10.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.4% and the profit decreased by 6.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.22% q-o-q & increased by 5.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 286.33% q-o-q & decreased by 121.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 107.2 for Q1 which increased by 9.17% Y-o-Y.

TVS Holdings has delivered -0.92% return in the last 1 week, 54.76% return in last 6 months and 74.44% YTD return.

Currently the TVS Holdings has a market cap of 29817.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of 14605.8 & 4399.14 respectively.

TVS Holdings Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9004.538793.42+2.4%9468.18-4.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total957.28884.56+8.22%907.58+5.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization247.41269.81-8.3%264.6-6.5%
Total Operating Expense9212.768847.32+4.13%8490.06+8.51%
Operating Income-208.23-53.9-286.33%978.12-121.29%
Net Income Before Taxes732.28742.99-1.44%610.71+19.91%
Net Income216.89232.23-6.61%196.44+10.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS107.2114.78-6.6%98.19+9.17%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

