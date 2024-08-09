TVS Holdings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.41% YOY

TVS Holdings Q1 Results Live : TVS Holdings declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.9% & the profit increased by 10.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.4% and the profit decreased by 6.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.22% q-o-q & increased by 5.48% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was down by 286.33% q-o-q & decreased by 121.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹107.2 for Q1 which increased by 9.17% Y-o-Y.
TVS Holdings has delivered -0.92% return in the last 1 week, 54.76% return in last 6 months and 74.44% YTD return.
Currently the TVS Holdings has a market cap of ₹29817.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹14605.8 & ₹4399.14 respectively.
TVS Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9004.53
|8793.42
|+2.4%
|9468.18
|-4.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|957.28
|884.56
|+8.22%
|907.58
|+5.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|247.41
|269.81
|-8.3%
|264.6
|-6.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|9212.76
|8847.32
|+4.13%
|8490.06
|+8.51%
|Operating Income
|-208.23
|-53.9
|-286.33%
|978.12
|-121.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|732.28
|742.99
|-1.44%
|610.71
|+19.91%
|Net Income
|216.89
|232.23
|-6.61%
|196.44
|+10.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|107.2
|114.78
|-6.6%
|98.19
|+9.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹216.89Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹9004.53Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar