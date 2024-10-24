TVS Holdings Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.07% YOY

TVS Holdings Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 49.38% YoY & profit decreased by 19.07% YoY.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
TVS Holdings Q2 Results Live
TVS Holdings Q2 Results Live

TVS Holdings Q2 Results Live : TVS Holdings declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant decline in performance. The company's topline revenue decreased by 49.38% year-over-year, while profit fell by 19.07% compared to the same period last year.

In a contrast to the previous quarter, TVS Holdings showed some positive trends, with revenue growing by 12.1% and profit increasing by 28.3%. This indicates a potential recovery from previous challenges faced in the market.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 0.15% quarter-over-quarter and 46.55% year-over-year, suggesting a tightening of operational costs.

Operating income saw an impressive rise of 87.5% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, though it still reflected a drastic decrease of 101.25% year-over-year, highlighting the volatility in operational performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 137.54 for Q2, down by 19.82% year-over-year, indicating challenges in profitability amidst fluctuating revenues.

Despite the recent downturn, TVS Holdings has shown resilience in the long term with a -4.37% return over the last week, a remarkable 54.47% return over the last six months, and a 67.06% year-to-date return.

Currently, TVS Holdings boasts a market capitalization of 28664.44 Cr, with a 52-week high of 15137.45 and a low of 5162.65, reflecting significant fluctuations in its stock performance over the year.

TVS Holdings Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10094.369004.53+12.1%19941.46-49.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total955.8957.28-0.15%1788.12-46.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization260.77247.41+5.4%516.14-49.48%
Total Operating Expense10120.399212.76+9.85%17856.6-43.32%
Operating Income-26.03-208.23+87.5%2084.86-101.25%
Net Income Before Taxes901.37732.28+23.09%1256.15-28.24%
Net Income278.27216.89+28.3%343.86-19.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS137.54107.2+28.3%171.53-19.82%
₹278.27Cr
₹10094.36Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTVS Holdings Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.07% YOY

