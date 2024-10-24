TVS Holdings Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.07% YOY

TVS Holdings Q2 Results Live : TVS Holdings declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant decline in performance. The company's topline revenue decreased by 49.38% year-over-year, while profit fell by 19.07% compared to the same period last year.
In a contrast to the previous quarter, TVS Holdings showed some positive trends, with revenue growing by 12.1% and profit increasing by 28.3%. This indicates a potential recovery from previous challenges faced in the market.
The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 0.15% quarter-over-quarter and 46.55% year-over-year, suggesting a tightening of operational costs.
Operating income saw an impressive rise of 87.5% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, though it still reflected a drastic decrease of 101.25% year-over-year, highlighting the volatility in operational performance.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹137.54 for Q2, down by 19.82% year-over-year, indicating challenges in profitability amidst fluctuating revenues.
Despite the recent downturn, TVS Holdings has shown resilience in the long term with a -4.37% return over the last week, a remarkable 54.47% return over the last six months, and a 67.06% year-to-date return.
Currently, TVS Holdings boasts a market capitalization of ₹28664.44 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹15137.45 and a low of ₹5162.65, reflecting significant fluctuations in its stock performance over the year.
TVS Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10094.36
|9004.53
|+12.1%
|19941.46
|-49.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|955.8
|957.28
|-0.15%
|1788.12
|-46.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|260.77
|247.41
|+5.4%
|516.14
|-49.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|10120.39
|9212.76
|+9.85%
|17856.6
|-43.32%
|Operating Income
|-26.03
|-208.23
|+87.5%
|2084.86
|-101.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|901.37
|732.28
|+23.09%
|1256.15
|-28.24%
|Net Income
|278.27
|216.89
|+28.3%
|343.86
|-19.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|137.54
|107.2
|+28.3%
|171.53
|-19.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹278.27Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹10094.36Cr
