TVS Holdings Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.07% YOY

TVS Holdings Q2 Results Live : TVS Holdings declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant decline in performance. The company's topline revenue decreased by 49.38% year-over-year, while profit fell by 19.07% compared to the same period last year.

In a contrast to the previous quarter, TVS Holdings showed some positive trends, with revenue growing by 12.1% and profit increasing by 28.3%. This indicates a potential recovery from previous challenges faced in the market.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 0.15% quarter-over-quarter and 46.55% year-over-year, suggesting a tightening of operational costs.

Operating income saw an impressive rise of 87.5% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, though it still reflected a drastic decrease of 101.25% year-over-year, highlighting the volatility in operational performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹137.54 for Q2, down by 19.82% year-over-year, indicating challenges in profitability amidst fluctuating revenues.

Despite the recent downturn, TVS Holdings has shown resilience in the long term with a -4.37% return over the last week, a remarkable 54.47% return over the last six months, and a 67.06% year-to-date return.

Currently, TVS Holdings boasts a market capitalization of ₹28664.44 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹15137.45 and a low of ₹5162.65, reflecting significant fluctuations in its stock performance over the year.

TVS Holdings Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10094.36 9004.53 +12.1% 19941.46 -49.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 955.8 957.28 -0.15% 1788.12 -46.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 260.77 247.41 +5.4% 516.14 -49.48% Total Operating Expense 10120.39 9212.76 +9.85% 17856.6 -43.32% Operating Income -26.03 -208.23 +87.5% 2084.86 -101.25% Net Income Before Taxes 901.37 732.28 +23.09% 1256.15 -28.24% Net Income 278.27 216.89 +28.3% 343.86 -19.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 137.54 107.2 +28.3% 171.53 -19.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹278.27Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹10094.36Cr

