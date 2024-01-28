TVS Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 81.13% YoY

TVS Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 17.95% & the profit increased by 81.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 49.87% and the profit decreased by 34.77%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 51.57% q-o-q & increased by 8.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 38.05% q-o-q & increased by 58.05% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹110.86 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 102.11% Y-o-Y.

TVS Holdings has delivered -3.59% return in the last 1 week, 86.81% return in the last 6 months, and 1.66% YTD return.

Currently, TVS Holdings has a market cap of ₹18378.94 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹8912 & ₹3057.93 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TVS Holdings Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9996.37 19941.46 -49.87% 8475.43 +17.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 866.05 1788.12 -51.57% 801 +8.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 244.04 516.14 -52.72% 250.45 -2.56% Total Operating Expense 8704.82 17856.6 -51.25% 7658.26 +13.67% Operating Income 1291.55 2084.86 -38.05% 817.17 +58.05% Net Income Before Taxes 787.26 1256.15 -37.33% 463.2 +69.96% Net Income 224.29 343.86 -34.77% 123.83 +81.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 110.86 171.53 -35.37% 54.85 +102.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹224.29Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹9996.37Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!