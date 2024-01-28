Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TVS Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 81.13% YoY

TVS Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 81.13% YoY

Livemint

TVS Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 17.95% YoY & profit increased by 81.13% YoY

TVS Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live

TVS Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 17.95% & the profit increased by 81.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 49.87% and the profit decreased by 34.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 51.57% q-o-q & increased by 8.12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 38.05% q-o-q & increased by 58.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 110.86 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 102.11% Y-o-Y.

TVS Holdings has delivered -3.59% return in the last 1 week, 86.81% return in the last 6 months, and 1.66% YTD return.

Currently, TVS Holdings has a market cap of 18378.94 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 8912 & 3057.93 respectively.

TVS Holdings Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9996.3719941.46-49.87%8475.43+17.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total866.051788.12-51.57%801+8.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization244.04516.14-52.72%250.45-2.56%
Total Operating Expense8704.8217856.6-51.25%7658.26+13.67%
Operating Income1291.552084.86-38.05%817.17+58.05%
Net Income Before Taxes787.261256.15-37.33%463.2+69.96%
Net Income224.29343.86-34.77%123.83+81.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS110.86171.53-35.37%54.85+102.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹224.29Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹9996.37Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.