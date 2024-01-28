TVS Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 81.13% YoY

TVS Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 17.95% & the profit increased by 81.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 49.87% and the profit decreased by 34.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 51.57% q-o-q & increased by 8.12% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 38.05% q-o-q & increased by 58.05% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹110.86 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 102.11% Y-o-Y.
TVS Holdings has delivered -3.59% return in the last 1 week, 86.81% return in the last 6 months, and 1.66% YTD return.
Currently, TVS Holdings has a market cap of ₹18378.94 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹8912 & ₹3057.93 respectively.
TVS Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9996.37
|19941.46
|-49.87%
|8475.43
|+17.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|866.05
|1788.12
|-51.57%
|801
|+8.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|244.04
|516.14
|-52.72%
|250.45
|-2.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|8704.82
|17856.6
|-51.25%
|7658.26
|+13.67%
|Operating Income
|1291.55
|2084.86
|-38.05%
|817.17
|+58.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|787.26
|1256.15
|-37.33%
|463.2
|+69.96%
|Net Income
|224.29
|343.86
|-34.77%
|123.83
|+81.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|110.86
|171.53
|-35.37%
|54.85
|+102.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹224.29Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹9996.37Cr
