TVS Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 72.12% YOY, profit at ₹386.04 crore and revenue at ₹9810.03 crore

TVS Holdings Q3 Results 2025:TVS Holdings declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 1.86% YoY, while the profit surged by 72.12% to reach ₹386.04 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹9810.03 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 2.82%, although profit saw a significant increase of 38.73%. This reflects a robust performance on the profit front despite the challenges in revenue generation.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 2.73% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 7.35% year-over-year, indicating a change in operational efficiency.
However, operating income faced a significant downturn, down by 156.13% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 105.16% year-over-year. This suggests that the company is facing some operational challenges.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹190.81, marking an impressive increase of 72.12% year-over-year, signaling strong profitability.
TVS Holdings has delivered -6.85% return in the last week, -35.75% return in the last 6 months, and -15.7% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment for the company.
Currently, TVS Holdings boasts a market cap of ₹20634.92 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹15137.45 and a low of ₹7833, highlighting significant volatility in its stock performance.
TVS Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9810.03
|10094.36
|-2.82%
|9996.37
|-1.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|929.73
|955.8
|-2.73%
|866.05
|+7.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|265.61
|260.77
|+1.86%
|244.04
|+8.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|9876.7
|10120.39
|-2.41%
|8704.82
|+13.46%
|Operating Income
|-66.67
|-26.03
|-156.13%
|1291.55
|-105.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1023.64
|901.37
|+13.56%
|787.26
|+30.03%
|Net Income
|386.04
|278.27
|+38.73%
|224.29
|+72.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|190.81
|137.54
|+38.73%
|110.86
|+72.12%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹386.04Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹9810.03Cr