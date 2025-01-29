TVS Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 72.12% YOY, profit at ₹386.04 crore and revenue at ₹9810.03 crore

TVS Holdings Q3 Results 2025:TVS Holdings declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 1.86% YoY, while the profit surged by 72.12% to reach ₹386.04 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹9810.03 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 2.82%, although profit saw a significant increase of 38.73%. This reflects a robust performance on the profit front despite the challenges in revenue generation.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 2.73% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 7.35% year-over-year, indicating a change in operational efficiency.

However, operating income faced a significant downturn, down by 156.13% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 105.16% year-over-year. This suggests that the company is facing some operational challenges.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹190.81, marking an impressive increase of 72.12% year-over-year, signaling strong profitability.

TVS Holdings has delivered -6.85% return in the last week, -35.75% return in the last 6 months, and -15.7% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment for the company.

Currently, TVS Holdings boasts a market cap of ₹20634.92 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹15137.45 and a low of ₹7833, highlighting significant volatility in its stock performance.

TVS Holdings Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9810.03 10094.36 -2.82% 9996.37 -1.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 929.73 955.8 -2.73% 866.05 +7.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 265.61 260.77 +1.86% 244.04 +8.84% Total Operating Expense 9876.7 10120.39 -2.41% 8704.82 +13.46% Operating Income -66.67 -26.03 -156.13% 1291.55 -105.16% Net Income Before Taxes 1023.64 901.37 +13.56% 787.26 +30.03% Net Income 386.04 278.27 +38.73% 224.29 +72.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 190.81 137.54 +38.73% 110.86 +72.12%

