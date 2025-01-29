TVS Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 72.12% YOY, profit at ₹386.04 crore and revenue at ₹9810.03 crore

TVS Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 1.86% YoY & profit increased by 72.12% YoY, profit at 386.04 crore and revenue at 9810.03 crore

Livemint
Published29 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Advertisement
TVS Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

TVS Holdings Q3 Results 2025:TVS Holdings declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 1.86% YoY, while the profit surged by 72.12% to reach 386.04 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at 9810.03 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 2.82%, although profit saw a significant increase of 38.73%. This reflects a robust performance on the profit front despite the challenges in revenue generation.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 2.73% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 7.35% year-over-year, indicating a change in operational efficiency.

Advertisement

TVS Holdings Q3 Results

However, operating income faced a significant downturn, down by 156.13% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 105.16% year-over-year. This suggests that the company is facing some operational challenges.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 190.81, marking an impressive increase of 72.12% year-over-year, signaling strong profitability.

TVS Holdings has delivered -6.85% return in the last week, -35.75% return in the last 6 months, and -15.7% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment for the company.

Advertisement

Currently, TVS Holdings boasts a market cap of 20634.92 crore, with a 52-week high of 15137.45 and a low of 7833, highlighting significant volatility in its stock performance.

TVS Holdings Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9810.0310094.36-2.82%9996.37-1.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total929.73955.8-2.73%866.05+7.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization265.61260.77+1.86%244.04+8.84%
Total Operating Expense9876.710120.39-2.41%8704.82+13.46%
Operating Income-66.67-26.03-156.13%1291.55-105.16%
Net Income Before Taxes1023.64901.37+13.56%787.26+30.03%
Net Income386.04278.27+38.73%224.29+72.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS190.81137.54+38.73%110.86+72.12%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTVS Holdings Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 72.12% YOY, profit at ₹386.04 crore and revenue at ₹9810.03 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹386.04Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹9810.03Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts