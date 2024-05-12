TVS Holdings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 51.23% YOY

TVS Holdings Q4 Results Live : TVS Holdings declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.94% & the profit increased by 51.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.03% and the profit increased by 3.54%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.14% q-o-q & increased by 5.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 104.17% q-o-q & decreased by 106.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹114.78 for Q4 which increased by 70.09% Y-o-Y.

TVS Holdings has delivered 8.02% return in the last 1 week, 73.44% return in last 6 months and 25.91% YTD return.

Currently the TVS Holdings has a market cap of ₹22236.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹10185 & ₹3341.28 respectively.

TVS Holdings Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8793.42 9996.37 -12.03% 8459.86 +3.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 884.56 866.05 +2.14% 841.6 +5.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 269.81 244.04 +10.56% 275.14 -1.94% Total Operating Expense 8847.32 8704.82 +1.64% 7621.13 +16.09% Operating Income -53.9 1291.55 -104.17% 838.73 -106.43% Net Income Before Taxes 742.99 787.26 -5.62% 489.88 +51.67% Net Income 232.23 224.29 +3.54% 153.56 +51.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 114.78 110.86 +3.54% 67.48 +70.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹232.23Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹8793.42Cr

