Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TVS Holdings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 51.23% YOY

TVS Holdings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 51.23% YOY

Livemint

TVS Holdings Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.94% YoY & profit increased by 51.23% YoY

TVS Holdings Q4 Results Live

TVS Holdings Q4 Results Live : TVS Holdings declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.94% & the profit increased by 51.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.03% and the profit increased by 3.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.14% q-o-q & increased by 5.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 104.17% q-o-q & decreased by 106.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 114.78 for Q4 which increased by 70.09% Y-o-Y.

TVS Holdings has delivered 8.02% return in the last 1 week, 73.44% return in last 6 months and 25.91% YTD return.

Currently the TVS Holdings has a market cap of 22236.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 10185 & 3341.28 respectively.

TVS Holdings Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8793.429996.37-12.03%8459.86+3.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total884.56866.05+2.14%841.6+5.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization269.81244.04+10.56%275.14-1.94%
Total Operating Expense8847.328704.82+1.64%7621.13+16.09%
Operating Income-53.91291.55-104.17%838.73-106.43%
Net Income Before Taxes742.99787.26-5.62%489.88+51.67%
Net Income232.23224.29+3.54%153.56+51.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS114.78110.86+3.54%67.48+70.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹232.23Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹8793.42Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.