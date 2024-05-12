TVS Holdings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 51.23% YOY

TVS Holdings Q4 Results Live : TVS Holdings declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.94% & the profit increased by 51.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.03% and the profit increased by 3.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.14% q-o-q & increased by 5.1% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 104.17% q-o-q & decreased by 106.43% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹114.78 for Q4 which increased by 70.09% Y-o-Y.
TVS Holdings has delivered 8.02% return in the last 1 week, 73.44% return in last 6 months and 25.91% YTD return.
Currently the TVS Holdings has a market cap of ₹22236.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹10185 & ₹3341.28 respectively.
TVS Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8793.42
|9996.37
|-12.03%
|8459.86
|+3.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|884.56
|866.05
|+2.14%
|841.6
|+5.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|269.81
|244.04
|+10.56%
|275.14
|-1.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|8847.32
|8704.82
|+1.64%
|7621.13
|+16.09%
|Operating Income
|-53.9
|1291.55
|-104.17%
|838.73
|-106.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|742.99
|787.26
|-5.62%
|489.88
|+51.67%
|Net Income
|232.23
|224.29
|+3.54%
|153.56
|+51.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|114.78
|110.86
|+3.54%
|67.48
|+70.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹232.23Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹8793.42Cr
