TVS Motor Co Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.12% YOY

TVS Motor Co Q1 Results Live : TVS Motor Co declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 14.92% & the profit increased by 6.12% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.63% and the profit increased by 19.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.8% q-o-q & increased by 14.95% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 0.18% q-o-q & increased by 23.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.7 for Q1 which increased by 6.13% Y-o-Y. TVS Motor Co has delivered -0.72% return in the last 1 week, 21.06% return in the last 6 months and 22.36% YTD return.

Currently, TVS Motor Co has a market cap of ₹117764.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2602.15 & ₹1317 respectively. As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 36 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

TVS Motor Co Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10406.86 10042.47 +3.63% 9055.51 +14.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 943.46 875.2 +7.8% 820.75 +14.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 246.5 268.71 -8.27% 226.86 +8.66% Total Operating Expense 9188.45 8826.21 +4.1% 8067.78 +13.89% Operating Income 1218.41 1216.26 +0.18% 987.73 +23.35% Net Income Before Taxes 738.53 650.39 +13.55% 626.53 +17.88% Net Income 460.88 386.98 +19.1% 434.3 +6.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.7 8.15 +19.02% 9.14 +6.13%