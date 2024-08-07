TVS Motor Co Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.12% YOY

TVS Motor Co Q1 Results Live : TVS Motor Co declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 14.92% & the profit increased by 6.12% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.63% and the profit increased by 19.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.8% q-o-q & increased by 14.95% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 0.18% q-o-q & increased by 23.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.7 for Q1 which increased by 6.13% Y-o-Y. TVS Motor Co has delivered -0.72% return in the last 1 week, 21.06% return in the last 6 months and 22.36% YTD return.
Currently, TVS Motor Co has a market cap of ₹117764.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2602.15 & ₹1317 respectively. As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 36 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
TVS Motor Co Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10406.86
|10042.47
|+3.63%
|9055.51
|+14.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|943.46
|875.2
|+7.8%
|820.75
|+14.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|246.5
|268.71
|-8.27%
|226.86
|+8.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|9188.45
|8826.21
|+4.1%
|8067.78
|+13.89%
|Operating Income
|1218.41
|1216.26
|+0.18%
|987.73
|+23.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|738.53
|650.39
|+13.55%
|626.53
|+17.88%
|Net Income
|460.88
|386.98
|+19.1%
|434.3
|+6.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.7
|8.15
|+19.02%
|9.14
|+6.13%
