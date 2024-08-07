TVS Motor Co Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.12% YOY

TVS Motor Co Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.92% YoY & profit increased by 6.12% YoY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
TVS Motor Co Q1 Results Live
TVS Motor Co Q1 Results Live

TVS Motor Co Q1 Results Live : TVS Motor Co declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 14.92% & the profit increased by 6.12% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.63% and the profit increased by 19.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.8% q-o-q & increased by 14.95% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 0.18% q-o-q & increased by 23.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.7 for Q1 which increased by 6.13% Y-o-Y. TVS Motor Co has delivered -0.72% return in the last 1 week, 21.06% return in the last 6 months and 22.36% YTD return.

Currently, TVS Motor Co has a market cap of 117764.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2602.15 & 1317 respectively. As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 36 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

TVS Motor Co Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10406.8610042.47+3.63%9055.51+14.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total943.46875.2+7.8%820.75+14.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization246.5268.71-8.27%226.86+8.66%
Total Operating Expense9188.458826.21+4.1%8067.78+13.89%
Operating Income1218.411216.26+0.18%987.73+23.35%
Net Income Before Taxes738.53650.39+13.55%626.53+17.88%
Net Income460.88386.98+19.1%434.3+6.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.78.15+19.02%9.14+6.13%
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
