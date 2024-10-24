TVS Motor Co Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 45.08% YoY

TVS Motor Co Q2 Results Live : TVS Motor Co has announced its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, revealing a significant uptick in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline increase of 13.78% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 45.08% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, TVS Motor Co's revenue grew by 8.6%, while profit saw a rise of 21.61%. This performance indicates a robust recovery and growth trajectory for the company.

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 0.18% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but were up 13.01% YoY, reflecting the company's investment in growth and operational efficiency.

Operating income also demonstrated a healthy increase, up by 13.52% QoQ and 23.63% YoY, indicating effective management and strong operational performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹11.8, marking a 45.14% increase YoY, further solidifying TVS Motor Co's profitability metrics.

Despite recent fluctuations, TVS Motor Co has delivered a -7.61% return in the last week, but a commendable 30.48% return over the last six months and a 26.52% year-to-date return.

Currently, TVS Motor Co boasts a market capitalization of ₹121,672.5 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹2958 and a low of ₹1548.5, showcasing its resilience in the market.

As of October 24, 2024, analysts are divided in their ratings for the company. Out of 37 analysts, 5 have rated it as Strong Sell, 5 as Sell, 11 as Hold, 11 as Buy, and 5 as Strong Buy, with the consensus recommendation leaning towards a Hold.

TVS Motor Co Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11301.68 10406.86 +8.6% 9932.82 +13.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 941.72 943.46 -0.18% 833.33 +13.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 259.29 246.5 +5.19% 237.13 +9.35% Total Operating Expense 9918.6 9188.45 +7.95% 8814.07 +12.53% Operating Income 1383.08 1218.41 +13.52% 1118.75 +23.63% Net Income Before Taxes 887.52 738.53 +20.17% 675.77 +31.33% Net Income 560.49 460.88 +21.61% 386.34 +45.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.8 9.7 +21.65% 8.13 +45.14%