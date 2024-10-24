TVS Motor Co Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 45.08% YoY

TVS Motor Co Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 13.78% YoY & profit increased by 45.08% YoY.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
TVS Motor Co Q2 Results Live
TVS Motor Co Q2 Results Live

TVS Motor Co Q2 Results Live : TVS Motor Co has announced its Q2 results on October 23, 2024, revealing a significant uptick in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline increase of 13.78% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 45.08% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, TVS Motor Co's revenue grew by 8.6%, while profit saw a rise of 21.61%. This performance indicates a robust recovery and growth trajectory for the company.

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 0.18% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but were up 13.01% YoY, reflecting the company's investment in growth and operational efficiency.

Operating income also demonstrated a healthy increase, up by 13.52% QoQ and 23.63% YoY, indicating effective management and strong operational performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 11.8, marking a 45.14% increase YoY, further solidifying TVS Motor Co's profitability metrics.

Despite recent fluctuations, TVS Motor Co has delivered a -7.61% return in the last week, but a commendable 30.48% return over the last six months and a 26.52% year-to-date return.

Currently, TVS Motor Co boasts a market capitalization of 121,672.5 Cr, with a 52-week high of 2958 and a low of 1548.5, showcasing its resilience in the market.

As of October 24, 2024, analysts are divided in their ratings for the company. Out of 37 analysts, 5 have rated it as Strong Sell, 5 as Sell, 11 as Hold, 11 as Buy, and 5 as Strong Buy, with the consensus recommendation leaning towards a Hold.

TVS Motor Co Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11301.6810406.86+8.6%9932.82+13.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total941.72943.46-0.18%833.33+13.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization259.29246.5+5.19%237.13+9.35%
Total Operating Expense9918.69188.45+7.95%8814.07+12.53%
Operating Income1383.081218.41+13.52%1118.75+23.63%
Net Income Before Taxes887.52738.53+20.17%675.77+31.33%
Net Income560.49460.88+21.61%386.34+45.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.89.7+21.65%8.13+45.14%
FAQs
₹560.49Cr
₹11301.68Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTVS Motor Co Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 45.08% YoY

